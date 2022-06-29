Dining calendar: July food fests, cooking classes, pop-ups, deals and more

Food and dining news and events

Rock City Eatery takes residence at Batch Brewing Company: For the next few weeks, chef Nikita Sanches and his team at Rock City Eatery will serve food at this Corktown brewery. Expect beer-friendly menu items like soft pretzel, smoky hummus, smoked sausage and RCE’s signature items like macaroni and cheese, a burger on house-made bread and a variety of pie. Find them there around dinner time Wed.-Sun. for a limited time. Priced a la carte. 1400 Porter, Detroit. (313) 338-8008. batchbrewingcompany.com.

Comerica Hatch Detroit contest finalists are all food businesses: The five finalists for the 2022 Hatch Detroit contest are Detroit Farm and Cider, pop-up Gajiza Dumplins, Afro-fusion pop-up Little Liberia, forthcoming European dessert and pastry shop Colfetaire and the Avenue of Fashion’s Lily’s & Elise luxury tea lounge. The winner will be awarded a $100,000 grant and pro bono professional support to help their business along. Vote for your favorite at hatchdetroit.com/vote through July 8.

Prime Rib Thursdays at MGM Grand Detroit: Stroll into the Detroit Central Market inside MGM Grand Detroit on Thursday nights for the prime rib special. Get a 12-ounce prime rib with jus, mashed potatoes, roasted garlic green beans, caramelized onions, horseradish cream, roll and whipped butter. Starting at 5:30 p.m. every Thurs. $48. 1777 Third, Detroit. Mgmgranddetroit.com.

Endless Entrees at Melting Pot: Get a three-course signature entree dinner with salad and chocolate fondue for $47 per person Mon.-Wed. through July 20. Get your main entree refilled as many times as you like. 888 W. Big Beaver, Troy. (248) 362-2221. meltingpot.com/troy-mi.

Chef Ederique Goudia at Framebar: The next monthlong residence at Hazel Park’s Frame is “Bar New Orleans” featuring cuisine from Detroit chef and food activist Ederique Goudia. The a la carte menu will have creole shrimp dip, red bean hummus, dirty rice fritters, po’ boys, gumbos and more. Service is Wed.-Sun. July 6-Aug. 7. Reservations require a $25 deposit. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com

Landlocked Lobster Boil at Voyager: This popular Ferndale seafood destination is hosting its fifth annual lobster boil, which includes a whole Maine lobster, half pound each of PEI mussels and steamer clams, quarter pound of andouille sausage, Michigan sweet corn and potatoes. There’s also a split option for a lower cost. Pre-ordering required. July 8-9. $80 per package. 600 Vester, Ferndale. (248) 658-4999. Voyagerferndale.com.

Pop’s for Italian closes for updates: Busy downtown Ferndale restaurant Pop’s for Italian is closed for minor facility maintenance for the next few weeks. A rep for Hometown Restaurant Group said Pop’s expects to reopen in time for the group’s Dine to Donate for Affirmations event July 12. Once reopen, Pop’s will have an extended weekend brunch service and a new pasta, potato gnocchi poutine, which was created by One-Eyed Betty’s head chef Dustin Schuler, the winner of Sunday’s Pasta Slam People’s Choice Award, which was held at Pop’s for Italian. 280 W. Nine Mile, Ferndale. popsforitalian.com.

Virtual cooking class “Cooking With History: Remembering the Holocaust through Family Recipes”: Presented by the Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills, this virtual class features third-generation Holocaust educator Becca Gallick-Mitchell, who will demonstrate how to make her great-grandmother Easter Weintraub’s kopytka and mushroom gravy. 7 p.m. July 14. Register for free at holocaustcenter.org/July.

Festa Italiana Celebration at Freedom Hill County Park: Celebrate Italian heritage with three days of food, drinks, music and activities. Highlights include fireworks on July 15, a meatball contest and opera singers on July 16 and a cannoli-eating contest on July 17. 6-11 p.m. July 15, noon-11 p.m. July 16 and 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. July 17. Free admission, $10 parking. 14900 Metro Parkway, Sterling Heights. iaccm.net.

GoFundMe launched for Andy’s Place employees after fire: After a fire ripped through downtown Holly last week, it left several bar and restaurant employees without a place to work. One has organized a GoFundMe to raise $7,000 for workers at Andy’s Place, which is closed for an undetermined length of time. gofundme.com/f/holly-michigan-fire-andys-employee-fund.

New pickle flavors at Hungry Howie’s: Madison Heights-based pizza chain Hungry Howie’s has launched a new crust flavor, dill pickle. Try it on any pizza, or get it on the new Pickle Bacon Ranch pie that has dill pickle slices, bacon, ranch dressing and mozzarella cheese. The new items launched this week and will be available for a limited time. Hungryhowies.com for locations.

Melody Baetens