East Lansing's Peanut Barrel sold to new owners

The Long Island iced tea will continue to flow at popular East Lansing hangout the Peanut Barrel bar and restaurant.

The owners of more than 40 years, Joe and Jennifer Bell, have sold the business, however, to Mike Krueger and John Mosholder, the Lansing State Journal first reported. Krueger is a longtime customer of Peanut Barrell and his business partner Mosholder co-owns nearby Crunchy's craft beer bar.

"Love and thanks to all you Nutheads," reads a statement from the Bell family posted last weekend on social media stating the couple would retire on Friday.

"What a ride it’s been. We wish all the best and much success to Mike Krueger as he takes over the reins," reads the post. "And ... we’ll all meet up soon for another Happy Hour."

Krueger told the Lansing State Journal that he and Mosholder don't plan to change anything about the beloved business.

The Peanut Barrel bills itself as a “neighborhood bar” and serves a menu of burgers, sandwiches, salads and has about a dozen beers on tap. It may be best known for its attractive patio and famous Long Island Ice Tea drinks, which are just $5 on Sundays. Popular with Michigan State Students, the Barrell also has daily specials, happy hour and live music.

According to its website, it first opened in 1973 as Jacks or Better Restaurant and was renamed the Peanut Barrel a year later. The Bells purchased it from originally owners Carol and Gordon Smith in 1979.

The Peanut Barrel is open daily for lunch and dinner at 521 E. Grand River, East Lansing. Call (517) 351-0608 or visit peanutbarrel.com.

