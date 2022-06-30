New restaurant Petty Cash to open July 7 on Detroit's Avenue of Fashion

New small plates restaurant and cocktail lounge Petty Cash will open on Livernois a bit south of Eight Mile on July 7.

Described as a “moody, elevated and soulful,” the neighborhood spot is owned by Art Hicks, Kelly McBride, Rufus Bartell and former NFL player Ron Bartell Jr.; he also owns nearby Kuzzo’s Chicken & Waffles.

According to a media alert sent this week, Petty Cash will offer indoor and outdoor dining and a locally sourced menu that caters to a variety of dietary needs. The 2,800-square-foot restaurant is helmed by executive chef Dominic McCord and bar manager Lani Ingersoll. A dining area designed by R&J Development pays homage to Black culture.

Once open on July 7, Petty Cash will serve dinner and drinks 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Wed.-Thurs. and 5 p.m.-midnight Fri.-Sat. at 20050 Livernois in Detroit. Reservations, which are required, can be made at pettycashdetroit.com starting July 7.

