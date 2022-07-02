Outdoor patios, best brunch spots, city food guides and more: All the dining news you need

Summer is just getting started and part of that means getting out and discovering new places across Metro Detroit.

If you're looking for new restaurants to try, brunch spots to note, outdoor dining options and more, The Detroit News has you covered.

Below, find all you need to know to prepare for a summer of eating and drinking.

Outdoor dining

Warm, sunny weather means the demand for outdoor dining skyrockets. So many restaurants offer at least a few seats outside, and some have made serious investments in their al fresco offerings.

Here is our list of great restaurant patios in Metro Detroit.

Brunch spots

You never really need a reason to gather for brunch.

View this list of where you can get your fill of bacon and bloody marys in Detroit.

Dining guides

Ann Arbor: Home to the University of Michigan as well as many museums, parks and gardens, and nightlife destinations, Ann Arbor draws people from across the region to visit all it has to offer, especially the densely packed downtown area that is stacked with restaurants, bars and shops. Here's our guide to dining in Ann Arbor.

Downriver: Since the start of 2021, a few new places to eat have popped up in the Detroit suburbs south of the city. Here are the details.

Hamtramck: Any time is a good time to visit Hamtramk and satisfy some food cravings, be it burgers, baklava, pierogi or shawarma. Here's your 2022 guide to Hamtramck food.

Macomb County: From longstanding family-owned businesses to hip and diverse destinations, the 500-or-so square miles just north and east of Motown has a lot to offer. Much more, in fact, than I can fit in this guide, but here's a start.

For vegans: When you're trying to please everyone in your group, use this guide to Metro Detroit restaurants that cater to both vegans and meat eaters.

Where to find ....

Detroit style pizza: Of course, we couldn't have a dining guide without where to find Detroit-style pizza. In honor of Detroit Style Pizza Day, which took place June 23, The News put together this list of where to go.

Lobster rolls: Do we need to say more? Get your lobster rolls at these places.

Best Italian subs in Macomb County: A good Italian sub on fresh bread with quality meat, cheese and a great sauce has been my go-to lunch for years. Where to get some great ones in Macomb County.

Fago ice cream: Browndog Barlor, an ice cream parlor, bar and restaurant with locations in Farmington and Northville, released a co-branded line of Faygo ice cream flavors. Where you can snag some.

Dill pickle pizza: Obviously, it's a must for pickle fans, but garlic hounds and those who like salty and savory snacks should give it a try, too. Here's where to find pickle pizza in your neck of the woods.

Restaurant reviews:

At Sylvan Table, there's an honesty and an effort to do good both on the plate and behind the scenes. Read the review here.

A good neighborhood restaurant – one that you can visit at least once a week – has friendly service, a decent selection of dishes and is moderately priced. Alma Kitchen has all of that plus has unique and interesting cuisine, a full bar and food for any time of the day. Read the review here.

A new venture from the team behind Chartreuse Kitchen, Freya gets four stars from our restaurant critic for its tasting menus for a variety of diets, plus an inclusive bar program. Read the review here.

Part of the charm at Boodles is that it doesn't bend over backward to be cool or in vogue. It's a classic. Read the review here.

At Oakland Tea House, the salty crispy chicken is one of the dishes I'd go back for. Read more in this review.

Since opening in summer 2021, Supergeil has been my go-to answer when people ask me which new restaurant they should try. Read the review here.

