Dining calendar: Wine dinners, food fests, cocktail events and more

Dining and food news and events

Hospitality Included Fest at Chroma: A fun food festival featuring some of the city’s best restaurants and pop-ups, including Oak & Reel, Freya, Satellite Food Truck, Baobab Fare, Fried Chicken & Caviar, Takoi, Val’s Pizza, Konjo Me and more. 2-9 p.m. Sun. Free admission. 2937 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit. konjome.com/pop-up-events/hospitality-included-fest

Pierpaolo Pecorari Vineyard wine dinner at Cucina Lab Torino: Six one-of-a-kind wines from this Italian winery are paired with a six-course gourmet dinner. 6-8 p.m. Mon. $100 per person. 3960 Crooks, Troy. (248) 525-9098.

10 Year Anniversary at Imperial Ferndale: To mark a decade of California-style street tacos, tequila and more Ferndale’s Imperial will host a 10 Year Anniversary Menu Takeover with past specials from throughout the years, including walking tacos, Sonoran hot dogs, cocktails and more. July 13. 22828 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 850-8060.

New coffee at Baobab Fare: Popular Burundi restaurant Baobab Fare is introducing a new coffee next week. Sourced from the same farm in Bwayi Washing Station in Burundi, the new coffee is unwashed, meaning it’s a natural, dry process and is said to bring out more complex flavors. Baobab Fare’s unwashed coffee will be available starting July 14. 6568 Woodward, Suite 100, Detroit. baobabfare.com.

Festa Italiana Celebration at Freedom Hill County Park: Celebrate Italian heritage with three days of food, drinks, music and activities. Highlights include fireworks on July 15, a meatball contest and opera singers on July 16 and a cannoli-eating contest on July 17. 6-11 p.m. July 15, noon-11 p.m. July 16 and 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. July 17. Free admission, $10 parking. 14900 Metro Parkway, Sterling Heights. iaccm.net.

Café Cortina x SheWolf Dinner: Two destination restaurants for upscale Italian food are teaming up for a dinner to benefit Detroit Kitchen Terminal, which aims to reduce repeat incarceration by training workers to thrive in Detroit’s restaurant industry. Aug. 1. $150 per person plus tax and gratuity. At Café Cortina, 30715 W. 10 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 474-3033.

An Evening with Hemingway at the Whiskey Factory: A fundraiser for Hospice of Michigan’s Open Access Program, this event features Philip Greene, author of “To Have and Have Another: A Hemingway Cocktail Companion.” Tickets include a strolling dinner and craft cocktails. Open Access Program’s goal is to ensure end-of-life care to those who need it regardless of age, diagnosis or ability to pay. 6 p.m. Sept. 8. $150 per person. 1000 Maple, Detroit. Hom.org/hemingway.

8 Mile Vodka wins top award: Michigan owned and operated 8 Mile Vodka won “Best in Class: Vodka” and “Best in Class: Overall Vodka” at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. The spirit company, founded in 2016, also recently won the Double Gold Medal Award for Taste at the same competition. Learn more at 8milevodka.com.

Melody Baetens