14 hot new bars and restaurants that have opened so far this year in Metro Detroit

We're halfway through 2022, so let's take a look back and see what the year of the tiger has brought us so far in terms of Metro Detroit dining.

One trend I'm seeing is that many businesses aren't opening as soon as they wanted to be. It's no secret that staffing and supply chains are still issues, which is causing delays. Some places are opening several months later than they had originally planned.

There are a lot of new spots to eat downtown Detroit where things are often buzzing, and also in the surrounding neighborhoods and suburbs, too. It's not just sit-down restaurants either, but cafes and cocktail lounges, as well.

Here are some highlights among the new businesses that debuted in the past six months:

Bar Pigalle

Easily one of the most hotly anticipated openings of the Detroit restaurant scene, this upscale and hospitality-forward gem is great for a date night. It has a comprehensive wine list, fun cocktails and a menu that leans French, but has a lot of Midwest influences as well. If you start seeing frog legs trending on menus everywhere in the second half of the year, you have Bar Pigalle to thank.

Open for dinner Wed.-Sun. 2915 John R, Detroit. (313) 497-9200. barpigalle.com.

Bohemia

There are three restaurants on the corner of 11 Mile and Main in downtown Royal Oak from chef and restauranteur Adam Merkel. Pinky's Rooftop is well-known, and seafood restaurant Pearl's Deep Dive just opened in late 2021. Bohemia opened in May, sharing the ground-floor space with Pearl's. The cocktail list — hello, Lebanese Mai Tai and pistachio martini — matches the Mediterranean menu of coal-grilled meats and veg-heavy small plates. The décor is eclectic, colorful and fun.

Open for dinner Tues.-Sun. 100 S. Main, Royal Oak. (248) 268-2883. eatatbohemia.com.

Breadless

Debuting in April, Breadless serves low-carb, healthy sandwiches wrapped in greens instead of between bread or on a bun, plus warm bowls, healthy drinks and crunchy snacks. The team behind this cute, fast-casual concept is Harvard grad Marc Howland, Detroit native and University of Michigan grad L.C. Howland and chef and culinary entrepreneur Ryan Salter.

Open daily for lunch and dinner. 2761 E. Jefferson, Suite A, Detroit. (313) 474-2870.

Brisa Bar

Upscale but very much casual, this Campus Martius outdoor bar has frozen drinks, craft cocktails and elevated bar bites. This concept is from the Iconic Collection, which also has 220 Merrill, Parc in Campus Martius, the Anchor Bar and other properties.

Open daily. 800 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 209-5301. brisabar.com.

Caché Cocktail & Wine Bar

In St. Clair Shores not far from the Macomb-Wayne county border, Caché aims to appeal to its neighborhood. Proprietor David Harden also owns the Butter Run in St. Clair Shores and is currently working to refurbish the old Shores Theatre to turn it into an entertainment destination. Caché serves cocktails, wine and charcuterie. Open at 4 p.m. Tues.-Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun.

23218 Greater Mack, St. Clair Shores. facebook.com/CacheWineAndCocktails.

Cash Only Supper Club

Possibly the most luxurious of 2022's openings so far, this ultra-glam, 52-seat restaurant is below Capitol Park steakhouse Prime & Proper. The multicourse, fixed-price meal, $175 per person, is purchased in advance. Speaking of "proper," you better show up dressed as such, because there's a strictly enforced dress code.

5 p.m.-midnight Fri.-Sat. 1145 Griswold, Detroit. Cashonlydetroit.com.

Detroit Pizza Bar

Offering cheesy and vegan pizza, plus gluten-free options, wings and more, Detroit Pizza Bar opened April 9. Owned by Detroit-based Legacy City Group, the new pizzeria is being touted as an investment in the city.

Open 2-8 p.m. Wed. 2 to 10 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. and noon-3 p.m. Sun. 7316 W. McNichols, Detroit. (313) 646-4601. thedetroitpizzabar.com.

Mezcal Mexican Bar & Kitchen

Owners Sandra Haro and Jose Granados serve street tacos, tortas, quesabirria, burritos at their new downtown Ferndale restaurant. There's also a full bar with mezcal flights and signature cocktails like palomas, margaritas and an Oaxacan old fashioned.

Open for lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. 201 E. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 268-3915. mezcalferndale.com.

Nain Rouge Brewery

Named after the storied mischievous imp of Detroit and harbinger of doom, this brewery opened in May and recently started selling food. It offers beer-friendly items, naturally, like soft pretzels, a cheeseburger, turkey club and a wagyu chili dog with smoked cheddar.

Open 4-9 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. 666 Selden, Detroit. nainrougebrewery.com.

Petty Cash

Petty Cash is set to open Thursday on the Avenue of Fashion with small plates and craft cocktails, plus indoor and outdoor seating and décor that pays homage to Black culture and history. One of the owners is former NFL player Ron Bartell, who also owns Kuzzo's Chicken & Waffles down the street.

Open 5-11 p.m. Wed.-Thurs. and 5 p.m.-midnight Fri.-Sat. 20050 Livernois, Detroit. (313) 380-6336. pettycashdetroit.com.

Rosa Detroit

Grab breakfast, lunch and get your caffeine fix at this new neighborhood coffee shop and community hub. Owned by Charity Dean and Heather Zygmontowicz, Rosa Detroit gives props to Dean's great-grandmother Rosa Malone, who was a pioneer of the Rosedale neighborhood. Open for breakfast and lunch daily except Monday. 19180 Grand River, Detroit. publicsquaredetroit.com.

SuperCrisp

A new fast-casual and super fun joint from Ima owner and chef Mike Ransom, SuperCrisp serves Ima's famous karaage fried chicken, plus hot dogs, burgers, loaded fries and many vegan options.

Open daily for lunch and dinner. 4830 Cass, Detroit. (313) 474-8880. supercrisp.com.

Time Will Tell

From the folks that brought us the Sugar House comes slim cocktail lounge Time Will Tell. The look is a mix of vintage and contemporary with a 1950s-styled jukebox, a posh pink and green banquette and floral wallpaper to match.

Opens at 5 p.m. Wed.-Sat. 6408 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 505-7077.

Weiss Distilling Co.

This speakeasy-style tasting room opened just a few days into 2022. WDC makes their own vodka, gin, rum and their version of moonshine called "white lightning." Weiss also has alcohol-free cocktails and snacks like caviar and nuts. Reservations are encouraged.

Open at 5 p.m. Thurs.-Sun. 34 14 Mile, Clawson. (929) 484-3932. thewdc.com.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens