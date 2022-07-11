Late-night bakery Insomnia Cookies is opening Tuesday in Detroit

Known for delivering warm cookies, ice cream and other treats during the day and well into the night, Insomnia Cookies is opening its first Detroit store Tuesday.

Signature items include a chocolate chunk cookie, ice cream and cookie sandwiches and sundaes, plus gluten-free and vegan options. Satisfy your sweet tooth by visiting the store or getting delivery.

During the first week of business, customers can get a free classic cookie with their first delivery order.

Founded in a University of Pennsylvania dorm room in 2013, Insomnia Cookies now has 220 locations nationwide.

The Detroit Insomnia Cookies is at 5171 Anthony Wayne Drive in Detroit. Starting Tuesday, it’s open 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Mon.-Wed., 11 a.m.-3 a.m. Thurs.-Fri., noon-3 a.m. Sat. and noon-1 a.m. Sun.

The Wayne State Uuniversity location deliverers to Midtown, downtown Detroit and some surrounding neighborhoods.

Call (313) 261-6035 or visit insomniacookies.com/locations.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens