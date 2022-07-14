Dining calendar: Food fundraisers, special dinners, a seafood festival and more

Food and dining events

Abortion Access Fundraiser at Coriander Kitchen: More than 30 Detroit-based businesses and individuals have joined forces for this fundraiser and bake sale. Snack on food from Borikuakitchen, Brooklyn Street Local, Miss Kim, Marrow, Val’s Pizza, Village Hand Pies and much more, plus live screen printing, arts and crafts and music. 5-9 p.m. Mon. $20. 14601 Riverside, Detroit. Visit corianderkitchenandfarm.com for tickets.

Free lasagna at Carrabba’s: Dine in at this national Italian chain and order one of 18 signature entrees, and Carrabba’s will send you home with a made-from-scratch tray of lasagna for free. The more-than-a-pound dish has layers of pomodoro sauce, meat sauce and four cheeses. Offers is good through Monday. Visit carrabbas.com for locations.

Passion Fruit at Takoi: A new “summer patio party with a purpose” at this popular Corktown restaurant will raise funds for a different organization each month. First, 4-11 p.m. July 22 DJs Drew Pompa and Josh Dahlberg will entertain with music, signature cocktails, food and socializing to raise money for Detroit’s Ruth Ellis Center. Future Passion Fruit parties are Aug. 12 and Sept. 23. Seating is first-come, first-served. 2520 Michigan, Detroit. takoidetroit.com/events.

Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen: For every Blizzard treat sold at participating southeast Michigan Dairy Queen locations, $1 or more will be donated to Beaumont Children’s, a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. Since 2003, DQ has donated more than $973,000 to pediatric programs at Beaumont Children’s. All day on July 28 only. dairyqueen.com.

Detroit Seafood Festival at Music Hall Amphitheatre: Seafood lovers gather at this outdoor venue for a feast of shellfish. Tickets include a 2-pound seafood boil bag (with snow crab, corn, potatoes, sausage, eggs and Cajun butter and lemon) and a nonalcoholic beverage. The party, which has four sessions over two days, also has DJs, games and a cash bar. Additional food available a la carte. Noon and 6 p.m. July 30-31. $65-$75, extra $10 companion ticket. 350 Madison, Detroit. (248) 543-1000. DetroitSeafoodFestival.com.

Ghost & Friends at Grey Ghost: To celebrate the restaurant’s sixth anniversary, Grey Ghost chefs and owners John Vermiglio and Joe Giacomino will join forces with Chicago’s Joe Flamm, winner of “Top Chef” season 15 and Detroit chefs Anthony Lombardo, Eric Lees and Anthony Patton to present a five-course meal with beverage pairings from Will Lee. 4 and 7 p.m. July 31. $99.21 per person. 47 Watson, Detroit. greyghostdetroit.com/reservations.

Café Cortina x SheWolf Dinner: Two destination restaurants for upscale Italian food are teaming up for a dinner to benefit Detroit Kitchen Terminal, which aims to reduce repeat incarceration by training workers to thrive in Detroit’s restaurant industry. Aug. 1. $150 per person plus tax and gratuity. At Café Cortina, 30715 W. 10 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 474-3033.

Food and dining news

Detroit 75 Kitchen launches catering services: One of the most popular food trucks not only in Detroit, but the country, Detroit 75 Kitchen has launched a catering arm this month. Customers can now hire the food truck for pickup catering, delivery service and on-site catering including rental of the staffed food truck. Catering includes Detroit 75 Kitchen’s beloved sandwiches, plus new “elevated menu options.” Visit detroit75kitchen.com for catering menus or to submit a request. The food truck is open for regular service during 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri. at 4800 W. Fort, Detroit.

Steve’s Mediterranean Express launches at Kroger: Choose from nine ready-to-eat grab-and-go meal from Steve’s Mediterranean Express counter inside the Royal Oak Kroger. There’s chicken shawarma, beef kabob, Fattoush salad, vegetarian options and more, priced $10.99-$15.99. Expect more grab-and-go kiosks at other Kroger locations in the next few months. 2200 E. 12 Mile, Royal Oak. stevesmediterranean.com.

Wine Spectator honors Michigan Restaurants: Once again, Wine Spectator magazine has honored a slew of Michigan restaurants for their commitment to offering world-class wine lists. This year more than 3,000 destinations from 70 countries were awarded at various levels. Some local highlights include Prime & Proper and Vertical Detroit in Detroit, the Capital Grille in Troy, the Rugby Grille in Birmingham and the Earle and Blue Llama Jazz Club in Ann Arbor. Visit winespectator.com for a full list of the 2022 winners.

Insomnia Cookies now open in Detroit: Known for delivering warm cookies, ice cream and other treats during the day and well into the night, Insomnia Cookies opens its first Detroit store Tuesday. Signature items include a chocolate chunk cookie, ice cream and cookie sandwiches and sundaes, plus gluten-free and vegan options. Open 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Mon.-Wed., 11 a.m.-3 a.m. Thurs.-Fri., noon-3 a.m. Sat. and noon-1 a.m. Sun. 5171 Anthony Wayne Drive, Detroit. (313) 261-6035. insomniacookies.com/locations.

Melody Baetens