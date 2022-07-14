Historic, beloved Loui's Pizza expands hours to five days a week

A key player in the storied history of Detroit-style pizza, Loui's Pizza in Hazel Park has finally expanded its hours after being open on weekends only, post pandemic.

"We cannot wait to see you and thank you for your continued support during these recent times," reads a post on social media about the new hours.

Loui's is open for dine in and carryout 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wed.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri., noon-10 p.m. Sat. and noon-9 p.m. Sun.

Former Buddy's chef Louis Tourtois — who was once called "the king of pizzas" by The Detroit News in the 1970s — opened Loui's in 1977. His family still runs it today.

Besides some of the most awarded Detroit-style square pizza in town, Loui's also sells Italian dishes, antipasto salads loaded with cheese and meat and has a full bar.

Loui's Pizza is at 23141 Dequindre, Hazel Park. Call in your order at (248) 547-1711 or walk in and have a seat in their old-school, casual dining room.

