Pizza Cat opens Monday in Greektown with limited pizzas for $3.13

Greektown’s newest restaurant is casual and fun Pizza Cat.

Officially opening Monday where the bar and arcade Ready Player One was, Pizza Cat will offer small pizzas for $3.13 starting at 10 a.m. Monday. The lunchtime offer runs through 3:13 p.m.

Born in Toledo, the Pizza Cat brand specializes in round pizzas that are highly customizable. Dairy-free, vegan, gluten-free and keto pizzas are all on the menu.

"We keep pizza weird," co-owner Andre Robinson told The Detroit News earlier this year. He said one thing that separates his brand from other pizzerias is theirs have no crust; they cook them in pie pans.

"Literally, we fry the bread in the oven and it's edge-to-edge pizza. Most people have a half-inch crust. We don't waste time with wasting bread like that, we use the entire surface of this pizza or pie for edge-to-edge cheese."

Starting next week Pizza Cat will be open 10 a.m.-midnight Sun.-Thurs. and 10 a.m.-2 a.m. Fri.-Sat. at 407 E. Fort in Detroit. Learn more at pizzacat.com.

More:PizzaPapalis' Greektown restaurant permanently closed; Rivertown is still open

More:These Metro Detroit restaurants opened or closed in June 2022

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens