Pizza Cat opens Monday in Greektown with limited pizzas for $3.13

Melody Baetens
The Detroit News
Greektown’s newest restaurant is casual and fun Pizza Cat. 

Officially opening Monday where the bar and arcade Ready Player One was, Pizza Cat will offer small pizzas for $3.13 starting at 10 a.m. Monday. The lunchtime offer runs through 3:13 p.m. 

Pizza Cat opens in Greektown on Monday, July 18.

Born in Toledo, the Pizza Cat brand specializes in round pizzas that are highly customizable. Dairy-free, vegan, gluten-free and keto pizzas are all on the menu. 

"We keep pizza weird," co-owner Andre Robinson told The Detroit News earlier this year. He said one thing that separates his brand from other pizzerias is theirs have no crust; they cook them in pie pans. 

"Literally, we fry the bread in the oven and it's edge-to-edge pizza. Most people have a half-inch crust. We don't waste time with wasting bread like that, we use the entire surface of this pizza or pie for edge-to-edge cheese."

Starting next week Pizza Cat will be open 10 a.m.-midnight Sun.-Thurs. and 10 a.m.-2 a.m. Fri.-Sat. at 407 E. Fort in Detroit. Learn more at pizzacat.com

