8 more Chick-fil-A restaurants are coming to Metro Detroit

Three Chick-fil-A fast food restaurants, each owned by a local, independent operator, will open in Metro Detroit this year, with five more to follow in the next 3 to 5 years.

The Atlanta-based company announced Tuesday that these new locations will open this fall in Southfield, Monroe and Livonia, joining the 10 other Chick-fil-As in the area. The new locations are expected to add 300 jobs.

The parent company will donate $25,000 on behalf of each new location to Feeding America, for a total donation of $75,000 to support Detroit-area food banks.

In addition to being known for its fried chicken sandwiches and the policy of being closed on Sundays, Chick-fil-A has also been the subject of boycotts and public controversy for its stance against same-sex marriage. In 2019, the company said it no longer donates to controversial Christian charities.

