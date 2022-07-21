Dining calendar: Summer Beer Fest starts Friday, Oak House Deli opens 2nd location Monday

Dining and food news and events

Summer Beer Festival at Riverside Park: One of the top annual beer events in the state, this outdoor event gives craft beverage lovers a chance to sample what our state has to offer. Among them, sip on the 25th Anniversary Grand Crew Ale, which celebrates a quarter-century of the Michigan Brewers Guild and is available in a variety of versions from different Michigan breweries. 5-9 p.m. Fri. and 1-6 p.m. Sat. $50-$55 in advance, $60-$65 at the gate if available. 2 E. Cross, Ypsilanti. Mibeer.com.

Korean BBQ with Mieko Krishok of Guerrilla Food at Frame: Chef Krishok of Guerrilla Food and Pink Flamingo To-Go will present a multicourse Korean barbecue dinner with vegan options. The main dish is your choice of Korean-grilled short rib with perilla leaves and kimchi or a soy-glazed grilled eggplant with king oyster mushrooms. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Sat. and 4 and 7 p.m. Sun. $63 per person plus fees and tax; beverages are an additional cost. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. Framehazelpark.com.

Oak House Deli to open in Pontiac: A popular Royal Oak sandwich shop that is known for its vegan and non-vegan creations, Oak House Deli will open a second location in Pontiac inside the Crofoot music venue. It will be open 11 a.m.-3 pm. Mon.-Fri. starting Monday. The Crofoot’s kitchen will also be used as a commissary for both Oak House Deli locations. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. Oakhousedeli.com.

Detroit Wing Co. celebrates National Chicken Wing Day: Get a free six-piece boneless wing order with purchase of a 10-wing meal or a larger item. Offer is good on National Chicken Wing Day, July 29 at all 22 DWC locations. Visit detroitwingco.com for locations.

Detroit Whiskey Festival at Eastern Market: The fifth annual Detroit Whiskey Festival returns with spirits from around the world. Sample them straight or in expertly made cocktails, and learn more about the brands. General admission tickets include 10 samples, and a VIP tier is also available. Partial proceeds benefits the equine-assisted therapy nonprofit, Offering Alternative Therapy with Smiles.

6-10 p.m. July 29. $50-$85. Shed 3, 2934 Russell, Detroit. eventbrite.com/e/detroit-whisky-festival-2022-tickets-301681185547.

Detroit Seafood Festival at Music Hall Amphitheatre: Seafood lovers gather at this outdoor venue for a feast of shellfish. Tickets include a 2-pound seafood boil bag (with snow crab, corn, potatoes, sausage, eggs and Cajun butter and lemon) and a nonalcoholic beverage. The party, which has four sessions over two days, also has DJs, games and a cash bar. Additional food available a la carte. Noon and 6 p.m. July 30-31. $65-$75, extra $10 companion ticket. 350 Madison, Detroit. (248) 543-1000. DetroitSeafoodFestival.com.

Taco Showdown at Eastern Market: Tickets include three tacos samples and five margarita samples, with additional sample tickets available for purchase. Besides food the event has DJs, luchadores, Mexican dancers, a photo booth and vendors. 2 p.m. July 31. $20-$45. Shed 5, 2934 Russell, Detroit. tacoshowdown.com.

An Evening with Hemingway at the Whiskey Factory: A fundraiser for Hospice of Michigan’s Open Access Program, this event features Philip Greene, author of “To Have and Have Another: A Hemingway Cocktail Companion.” Tickets include a strolling dinner and craft cocktails. Open Access Program’s goal is to ensure end-of-life care to those who need it regardless of age, diagnosis or ability to pay. 6 p.m. Sept. 8. $150 per person. 1000 Maple, Detroit. Hom.org/hemingway.

Melody Baetens