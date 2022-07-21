Everything we saw and tasted at the Flint Farmers' Market

The Flint Farmers' Market is way more than a few stands of Michigan-grown fruits and vegetables. It's got hundreds of things to eat and drink all under one roof.

Yes, there's a roof. The year-round facility hosts around 50 vendors inside and out selling everything from sushi to succulents. The variety of things you can purchase here during the three days it is open is staggering.

The Flint Farmers' Market has a wine store, meat counter, cheese shop, fresh produce, coffee, prepared meals, bagels, jewelry, gourmet hot dogs, an art gallery, barbecue stand, award-winning apple cider from a 100-year-old farm, pierogi from Hamtramck, commercial kitchens, juice bar, shawarma stand, a full-service restaurant, a credit union, and still, there's more.

Here are 10 highlights:

Art at the Market Gallery: Browse or buy at this in-market, nonprofit art gallery that has paintings, stained glass objects, jewelry, pottery and more. Find more gifts at Heartfelt Reflections and Michigan at the Market, which sells foods and items from the mitten. Friends of the Market sells Flint Farmers' Market merchandise.

Beirut Restaurant and Grocery: Grab a cheap, hot lunch — lamb and beef gyros are $7, fattoush salad is $9 — at this food stall which also has a big shelf of imported jarred and boxed items from around the globe, including pantry staples like salt, pickled items and spices.

Brumley & Bloom: Find giftable house plants, outdoor pots and more lush greenery at this well-stocked, woman-owned florist.

Charlie's Smokin' BBQ: Come early if you want to get your hands on this aromatic hickory-smoked meat before it sells out. Charlie Weston and his family sells pulled pork, ribs, brisket and more. Grab a meal or get with them about catering.

Crust, a Baking Company: I can't go within a few miles of Fenton without stopping at Crust cafe for brunch, coffee, a cocktail or a quick snack. Luckily their products are found elsewhere in the state, too, including their kiosk at the Flint Farmers' Market. Get a big crusty loaf, sliced whole wheat, cookies, quiche and more.

Ebony Gemstone Co.: One of the many vendors selling gifts and other treasures at the Flint Farmers' Market, Ebony Gemstone Co. specializes in colorful and cool natural gemstone jewelry and artwork. Custom orders taken.

Heartwood by Flint Social Club: This educational "Flint to table" kitchen mentors people looking to break into the food business with their own creations. They sell cooked-to-order dumplings, Egyptian flatbreads, wings, macaroni and cheese and daily specials.

Hills Home Cured Cheese: Cheese, cheese and more cheese. This vendor has bricks, wedges and wheels of fromage from around the world, plus olives, crackers, jams and other accoutrement to craft the best cheeseboard ever for your next gathering.

Lori's Clean Cuisine: Too busy to eat healthy? Lori will help. She sells pre-prepped freezer meals and organic meal kits with all the ingredients you need to make healthy food at home. She also has a line of hot “nourish bowls” that make for a huge, satisfying and ready-to-eat healthy lunch.

Market Tap: Head to the second level for some post- or pre-shopping refreshments. This indoor and outdoor rooftop bar has a Michigan theme, with many locally made spirits, beers, wines and ciders.

Most vendors take cash as well as debit and credit cards, some also take bridge cards. There's a parking lot with limited, free parking, plus nearby metered street parking.

The Flint Farmers' Market is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues., Thurs. and Sat. at 300 E. 1st St. in Flint. Call (810) 232-1399 or visit flintfarmersmarket.com.

