Dining calendar: National Wing Day, Detroit Whiskey Fest and more

Culver’s food truck visits Cadillac Square: Thursday afternoon Culver’s new food truck will visit downtown Detroit to give away free Wisconsin cheese curds and frozen custard. As part of its food truck tour, the national restaurant group is teaming up with Gleaners Community Food Bank and will provide them a donation. Noon-4 p.m. Thurs. Woodward at Cadillac Square, Detroit. culvers.com.

Detroit Whiskey Festival at Eastern Market: The fifth annual Detroit Whiskey Festival returns with spirits from around the world. Sample them straight or in expertly made cocktails, and learn more about the brands. General admission tickets include 10 samples, and a VIP tier is also available. Partial proceeds benefits the equine-assisted therapy nonprofit, Offering Alternative Therapy with Smiles. 6-10 p.m. July 29. $50-$85. Shed 3, 2934 Russell, Detroit. eventbrite.com/e/detroit-whisky-festival-2022-tickets-301681185547.

Free Wings at Wing Snob: Friday is National Wing Day, and Michigan-based Wing Snob is offering free six-piece traditional wings all day at every location. Customers should claim their free wings through the chain’s app. Offer good all day on July 29. Wingsnob.com/locations.

National Chicken Wing Day at Detroit Wing Company: Order a 12-piece basket of wings or more and get a free six-piece boneless wings at DWC in honor of the national holiday. Offer is valid via online ordering all day on July 29. detroitwingco.com for locations.

Bell’s Brewery’s “Raise a Wing” fundraiser: Also in celebration of National Chicken Wing Day, Bell’s Brewery will host its third annual “Raise A Wing” campaign to help fight food insecurity among seniors via Meals on Wheels America. Bell’s will donate $7,500 directly and is encouraging bars and restaurants across the country to join them. Learn more at bellsbeer.com.

Café Cortina x SheWolf Dinner: Two destination restaurants for upscale Italian food are teaming up for a dinner to benefit Detroit Kitchen Terminal, which aims to reduce repeat incarceration by training workers to thrive in Detroit’s restaurant industry. Aug. 1. $150 per person plus tax and gratuity. At Café Cortina, 30715 W. 10 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 474-3033.

Passion Fruit at Takoi: A new “summer patio party with a purpose” at this popular Corktown restaurant will raise funds for a different organization each month. DJs Drew Pompa and Josh Dahlberg will entertain with music, signature cocktails, food and socializing to raise money for MI Reproductive Freedom for All. Seating is first-come, first-served. 4-11 p.m. Aug. 12. 2520 Michigan, Detroit. takoidetroit.com/events.

Melody Baetens