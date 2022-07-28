Restaurant Review: This might be the coolest bar in Utica

This month I learned that downtown Utica is really cool these days.

In the middle of the strip of Auburn road that is peppered with neighborhood pubs, an Italian restaurant and a music shop sits the 55-seat Vino & Vibes, a new hangout space that is exactly what it sounds like: a chill place that has a focus on wine.

Opened in early 2021 by DJ and former WNBA player Deanna Nolan and her wife, sommelier Anna Nolan, Vino & Vibes is not your traditional wine bar. It's an approachable bar and restaurant that offers a casual and cool environment to gather on a date, with friends, or even to relax alone.

At first glance it may seem like it's just some finger foods to pair up with the wines and cocktails, but the menu offers more than enough to have dinner here. My favorite was the build-your-own charcuterie boards from a selection of meat and cheese that are a mix of standards (Italian prosciutto, for example) and more rarely seen stuff like drunken goat cheese from Spain. The selection may change based on what is available from their distributors.

On a recent Thursday — which is Ladies' Night with drink specials and a live guitar player singing '80s and '90s coffeehouse hits — the place wasn't too busy and the food came out fast. It was a parade of shareable and filling dishes like a creamy, melt-y baked brie accompanied by a fat drizzle of honey, nuts and fresh fruit, plus a fresh, sliced baguette.

European influence can be seen throughout the menu, like the truffle-seasoned French fries paired with a creamy, thick mayo dip. Italian panini is served in shareable bites with either roasted chicken, mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes and truffle aioli or vegetarian with veggies and cheeses. Gluten-free bread is available, too.

It's no surprised that the Nolans decided to open a wine bar while traveling throughout Europe, both with Deanna's basketball team and on their own.

"We kind of got sucked into the wine culture because wine, overseas and in Europe, is so big and we were going to all the different wine bars, wineries and vineyards," said Anna, who is from Yekaterinburg, Russia. "We started talking about what we'd like to do after Deanna's career is over and we both wanted a bar of some sort. We kind of decided to merge our two loves."

She also stressed that there's something for everybody, including gluten-free options, vegan dishes and nonalcoholic cocktails. There's also a full coffee bar.

"We wanted to make it feel homey, not feel rushed," said Deanna.

In addition to the easygoing approach to wine and the chill service, another thing I like about Vino & Vibes is the subtle nods to an era that is coming back into vogue again, the late 1990s and early 2000s. I was so surprised to see a cosmopolitan featured on the cocktail specials that I had to order it for old time's sake.

I’m old enough remember when cosmos were at the height of their popularity around the turn of the last century, although they date back to earlier in the 1900s. I turned 21 about a week before Carrie started dating Aiden on “Sex and the City.” Trust me when I say it was the most popular pink drink on the planet at that time.

While everything old is new again, something should be actually good to make a successful return and the cranberry, lemon and vodka concoction is very refreshing, pretty and easy to drink. Vino & Vibes’ is a fine version that tastes just like I remember, but served in a more modern, textured coupe with a flat base, rather than the traditional martini glass.

Besides the cosmopolitan, there's an espresso martini and you may see "Clueless," "The Wedding Planner" or other cinematic gems from 20-plus years ago on one of two TVs behind the bar. While these are throwbacks to the most recent turn of the century, there are also throwbacks to the turn of the 20th century.

The building dates back to 1905. During renovations to transform it into Vino & Vibes, they were in the kitchen area replacing old wood and saw some newspapers sticking out under the floor. They ended up being Detroit Free Press pages from the 1910s that the Nolans decided to frame and use as decor.

They enlisted Russian-based designer Tatiana Moiseeva to help with interior ideas from across the globe through emails and phone calls. The result is a dining room that blends rustic industrial chic with feminine touches, such as a mandala mural on the south wall.

"We wanted her to help her put the concept together and she did it perfectly," said Anna. "It definitely spoke to us because we're spiritual and we were like, yeah, this is us."

Vino & Vibes Wine Bar

7740 Auburn, Utica

(586) 803-3705 vinoandvibesbar.com

Rating: ★★ (very good)

Hours: 3-10 p.m. Tues.-Thurs., 3-11 p.m. Fri., noon-11 p.m. Sat. and noon-5 p.m. Sun. The kitchen closes an hour before close each night.

Prices: Small plates, $3-$15; charcuterie, $7-$27; panini, $12; desserts, $5-$10; coffee and tea drinks, $2.50-$4; nonalcoholic drinks cocktails, $3-$4; wines by the bottle, around $30-$130; wine and sake by the glass, $7-$15; cocktails, $10-$13; beer, $4-$6.5.

Reservations: None taken, but large parties of 15 or more can call ahead.

Carryout: Yes, just call in or order there. (No online ordering.)

Outdoor dining: A small sidewalk patio with umbrellaed seating.

Noise level: Medium. There is live music Thursdays and Saturdays.

Accessibility: No barriers.

Parking: Free street parking

What the stars mean:

★ — good

★★ — very good

★★★ — excellent

★★★★ — extraordinary

