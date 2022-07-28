Wahlburgers at Woodward Corners in Royal Oak is permanently closed

The boys from Boston no longer have a presence at Woodward Corners, the shopping center in Royal Oak near Beaumont Hospital.

Wahlburgers restaurant has permanently closed, according to a sign on the door.

"We thank you for your local support over the past few years. It has been a pleasure serving you," reads the sign, which also points to the Greektown Wahlburgers, which is still open and operating.

The casual, sit-down burger and bar chain is co-owned by chef Paul Wahlberg and his Hollywood brothers actor Mark Wahlberg and actor/singer Donnie Wahlberg.

This location opened in the summer of 2019 and was the first business announced for the new development. During the first few months of the pandemic Mark Wahlberg donated lunches and computers to nearby Beaumont Hospital.

Wahlburgers locations in Taylor and Flint closed in early 2020 and late 2020, respectively.

Representatives for the restaurant could not immediately be reached.

The Detroit Wahlburgers, 569 Monroe in Greektown, is open daily at 11 a.m. A second Michigan location is operating in Grand Rapids. Visit wahlburgers.com.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens