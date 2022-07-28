What's new to eat at Hollywood Casino at Greektown

It's got a new name, a new look and new dishes to enjoy during a break from the gaming action.

Hollywood Casino at Greektown — formerly Greektown Casino-Hotel up until May of this year — also has a new chef whose name is familiar to those following the local food scene. Penn Gaming's executive chef Petro Drakopoulos has refreshed the menu at the casino's signature steakhouse Prism, and also developed a new menu of easy-to-eat casual food at the rebranded level one Rock Bar.

"This is a take on kind of an American tapas, if you will, the style of eating is small," he said of Rock Bar, the centerpiece of the casino's non-smoking first floor. "Sliders, small salad-ettes, small desserts, shareable ... it's really about trying a lot of things and sharing."

Drakopoulos helped open Detroit's Texas de Brazil in 2011, and he's currently the chef and owner at popular independent Berkley restaurant Republica, too. The Chicago native was also one of the starting food stalls at Detroit's Shipping Co. with his Brujo tacos concept.

"I have a lot of interests in the city, I'm a Detroit chef," he said. "(Penn Gaming) wanted someone to come in and have less of a corporate kind of feel and more of a cool chef kind of feel."

At Prism, located on the second floor where there is also a Barstool Sportsbook bar with 40 betting kiosks, Drakopoulos has expanded the menu to include more for those who don't eat red meat or want a lighter dinner.

Now at the high-end steakhouse, look for more entrée-sized salads like the chilled lobster salad with watercress, avocado, grapefruit, crostini and a ginger-lime dressing or an Argentinian steak salad with expertly cooked Wagyu flat iron steak with chimichurri over arugula, red onion and colorful tomatoes.

The chef has also added some nods to the area's heritage, like the lamb chops with blistered tomatoes, red onion and a cucumber and garlic yogurt.

The revamped and renamed Rock Bar is currently only serving drinks, but later in August will roll out a casual menu of sliders, wraps, fried items and fun desserts.

Many of the food and drink here will have musical names, like the "Smokey Robinson," a BLT with smoked bacon. You'll be shocked to learn there's a rum-based drink called "Rock Me Like a Hurricane" and another called "Purple Rain."

Don't sleep on the "jam session" desserts like the churros, which are served with a fluffy chocolate topping and blackberry sauce that is a match made in heaven.

Changes have also come to the casino's the food court, the Monroe Market. Basil Leaf Pizza and 313 Burger Bar are combining forces to share one space, and later this summer local fast-casual chain Detroit Taco Company will make its Greektown debut here. A Dunkin' Donuts is also coming to that area.

The Hollywood Casino at Greektown is at 1211 Chrysler Drive in Detroit. Call (313) 223-2999 or visit hollywoodgreektown.com.

