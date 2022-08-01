Little Caesars’ latest pizza has 100 pepperonis

This week, Detroit pizza company Little Caesars announced its latest creation will come with a whopping 100 pieces of curled-up, crisp pepperoni.

They're calling it the “Old World Fanceroni Pepperoni” pizza, and it is covered edge to edge in pepperoni. With eight slices, that's more than a dozen pepperonis per piece of pizza.

The Fanceroni is available now online for pickup or delivery. Starting Aug. 8, it will also be available as a Hot-N-Ready item 4-8 p.m. daily. The $9.99 pizza will be offered for a limited time only, and is being marketed as a "fancier" version of their regular pizza.

“Little Caesars is already known for breakthrough products such as our Pretzel Crust Pizza and Crazy Calzony,” said Little Caesars' senior vice president of marketing Greg Hamilton in a press release. “Old World Fanceroni Pepperoni elevates our already high-quality pizza offerings and gives customers the option to make pizza night a little fancier.”

Little Caesars, which recently became the official pizza of the NHL, is a Detroit-based brand founded by Mike and Marian Illitch in 1959 in Garden City and has grown to be the third-largest pizza chain the world.

