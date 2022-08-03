Bert’s Marketplace expands with Comerica Park concession stand

A longstanding Eastern Market business and its signature barbecue cuisine is now available inside Comerica Park.

Tigers fans can enjoy the creations from chef and owner Jai Dearing and his team, including a spicy chicken sausage from Safari Meats, a Detroit-based and Black-owned company. Dearing says it’s the only non-pork sausage in the stadium.

There’s also the 1-pound “Oh My God Burger” topped with pulled pork and Bert’s house-made barbecue sauce.

“We’re just honored and humbled that southeast Michigan and the city of Detroit has supported us for so long,” Dearing said in a media alert about the partnership. “People thought enough of us to support us and to help us continue to provide jobs for local people. Now we’re honored to be on a bigger stage providing food service at major league baseball games for all the baseball fans.”

Dearing, who is the son of the restaurant's founder Bert Dearing Jr., said word has spread about the Detroit business being inside Comerica Park because even if you can’t see their kiosk, which is near the Fly Ball Ferris Wheel, baseball fans can at follow the aroma.

“You can smell the barbecue everywhere in the park,” he said. Bert's is touted as the first and only Black-owned barbecue concession stand in Comerica Park.

Bert’s Marketplace Jazz Café in Eastern Market is open for lunch and dinner Tues.-Sun. at 2727 Russell in Detroit. The restaurant regularly hosts live jazz and comedy events. Call (313) 567-2030 or visit eatatberts.com.

