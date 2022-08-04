Dining calendar: Upcoming food fests, pop-ups and more throughout Michigan

Food and dining events

Framebar residencies change over: You’ve got a few more days to try chef Ederique Goudia’s New Orleans cuisine at Framebar in Hazel Park. Her menu of po’ boys, gumbo and other Cajun and Creole dishes will be served through Sunday. Starting Aug. 10 and through Sept. 4, the Hazel Park hot spot turns into a sushi bar featuring chef Shinya Hirakawa’s Obi Sushi concept. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. Details on hours, menus and reservations at framehazelpark.com.

Crawfish Boil at McShane’s Irish Pub & Whiskey Bar: Tickets to this 10th annual bash include a Louisana-style crawfish boil with crawdad, potatoes and corn on the cob, plus drinks and live Cajun music. 6-9 p.m. Aug. 6. $60 per person. 1460 Michigan, Detroit. eventbrite.com/e/crawfish-boil-tickets-386542016577.

Bourbon Tasting at Supernatural Brewing: Sample a selection of six bourbons and learn something about each spirit during a presentation and discussion. Tickets also include charcuterie board to munch on and beers to cleans your palate. 7 p.m. Tues. $48.34 per person (all inclusive). 36685 Plymouth, Livonia. (734) 469-2251. Supernaturalbrewing.com/shop.

Vegan wine dinner at Pop’s for Italian: Public House chef Meghan Shaw will craft a 100% plant-based dinner. Each of the five courses will be paired with a vegan-friendly wine. 6:30-9 p.m. Aug. 10. $100 per person. 280 W. Nine Mile, Ferndale. brownpapertickets.com/event/5514047

Ribs R&B Music Festival at Hart Plaza: This annual event showcases barbecue companies from across the country, plus national and local R&B, gospel and jazz acts. Gates open at 11 a.m. Aug. 12-14. $10 and up. (Free admission early in the day.) 1 Hart Plaza, Detroit. ribsrnbmusicfestival.com.

Metro Detroit Pierogi Party at Royal Oak Farmers Market: This year’s Polish extravaganza has pierogi and other cuisine from local restaurants and caterers, beer, a live polka band and vendors. Tickets need to be purchased in advance online. 5-9 p.m. Aug. 18. $7, $6 seniors and military, $5 ages 6-12. 316 E. 11 Mile, Royal Oak. Doyoulovepolishfood.com.

Cooking class at Cucina Lab Torino: Learn how to make “polpette” or meatballs from a real Italian chef. Not just beef and pork meatballs, but learn about a variety of ingredients at the hands-on class, which runs around two hours. Food and drinks are available to purchase. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 6. $65 per person. 3960 Crooks, Troy. (248) 525-9098. Cucina-lab.com. Cucina Lab Torino is currently closed for summer break and will reopen for service on Aug. 25.

Cork & Fork at Grand Hotel: This new, three-day festival aims to highlight women in the food and beverage industry from across the Midwest. The extensive package includes interactive cooking events, wine tastings, a six-course dinner, brunch, panel discussions and more. Some of the talent involves include Detroit’s own chef Sarah Welch of Marrow and Elizabeth Schweitzer, the Grand Hotel’s master sommelier. Sept. 30-Oct. 2. Packages start at $1,269 and include hotel accommodations. 286 Grand Ave., Mackinac Island. grandhotel.com/packages/fall-food-wine-experience-weekend.

Fall Beer Festival at Easter Market: Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday for the annual Detroit Fall Beer Festival, hosted by the Michigan Brewers Guild. Tickets include samples of Michigan-made beer and live entertainment, and food from local restaurants is available for purchase. 1-6 p.m. Oct. 22. $55 and up. Eastern Market, Detroit. mibeer.com.

Food and dining news

Little Caesars’ new pizza has 100 pepperonis: This week, Detroit pizza company Little Caesars announced its latest creation, “Old World Fanceroni Pepperoni," comes with a whopping 100 pieces of curled-up, crisp pepperoni. The $9.999 pizza is available now online for pickup or delivery orders, or as a Hot-N-Ready item 4-8 p.m. daily. Offered for a limited time only, it's being marketed as a "fancier" version of their regular pizza. Visit littlecaesars.com for locations.

Fourth generation owner to lead St. Julian Winery: Popular Michigan winery St. Julian Winery & Distillery announced this week that Apollo Braganini II was named president of the company on Monday. The sixth family member to head the company, he’s the fourth generation of the founding family. He succeeds his father, John, and will pilot St. Julian with his brother Dario. stjulian.com.

Little Tree Sushi Bar is moving: A staple of the downtown Royal Oak dining scene for decades, Little Tree Sushi Bar has exited its Main Street locale and is relocating to Rochester. “See you in the fall” reads a sign on the Royal Oak building, which is for sale or lease along with the liquor license. Little Tree owners could not could not be reached.

Melody Baetens