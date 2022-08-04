Be patient: It's still chaos out there for restaurant owners and workers

Last month, I saw that two very good and trendy restaurants in Metro Detroit had to close on a weekend night because, in part, they didn't have enough staff.

If these places — which are known to pay staff well, have good food and reasonable hours — can't get enough staff to be open on some of their busiest days, that's likely the tip of the iceberg as far as the staffing troubles that are still plaguing restaurants.

I think it's smart of a restaurant owner or manager to close rather than try to be up to par without the appropriate number of staff members. Not every business is in a position to do so, however. Some that are operating with a short staff are risking a hectic dinner service.

In recent days, we've heard reports from northern Michigan restaurants that this summer customers have been ruder than they've ever been, and that it needs to stop.

"My staff took a BEATING all week. Last night was our last straw," Larah Moore wrote on Facebook July 24. Moore is a manager at the East Park Tavern in Charlevoix, which made news around the state and the country after it closed the kitchen early due to an abundance of rude customers.

"My staff began to break down both physically and mentally," Moore told Newsweek, adding that East Park is very understaffed and there was a large event happening in Charlevoix last month, the decades-old Venetian festival.

It was the first time I'd ever heard about this happening in more than a decade of covering restaurants. Still, I wasn't totally surprised. It reminded me of the vitriol restaurant and bar workers faced when they had to enforce mask rules in 2020.

Located about 40 minutes south from East Park, Short's Brewing used the East Park incident to remind their customers that they had said "enough is enough" in summer 2020 when similar tensions and attitudes arose.

"Summer business brings the return of customers who swear, yell, laugh in our faces, name-call, belittle, bring us to tears, and threaten negative reviews or to never come back," reads a statement posted to Facebook last Thursday. "Spoiler alert: this year they are as relentless as ever."

I can see how a person can go from Jekyll to Hyde during one of these situations. You're on vacation up north and maybe there are only so many places to eat within a short distance. Walking in, an employee says it's an hour wait even though you can see empty tables.

It is frustrating, especially if you add hunger to the mix. Menu prices are rising, too, so it's easy to want to complain about slow service when it's costing more than ever.

I'd rather be told to come back in an hour for a table, however, than be seated where the servers are stressed, the kitchen is overwhelmed and the management is being pulled in every direction. The amount of tables and chairs in a building is not reflective of what the people working at that moment in time can handle.

Be patient. Like a concert that is sold out of tickets, sometimes there just isn't enough room at that time.

It's August now, and we're in the brackish waters between summer vacation and back-to-school season, which could mean some restaurants are losing staff just when they need them most.

Is the answer to pay employees more? That may not be enough.

Survey results released by the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association in the spring found that nearly every restaurant queried had increased wages over the past year, yet 80% of them said they still didn't have the staff to meet customer demand.

Still, many want to see Michigan's minimum wage and tipped minimum wage be go up. A voter-initiated law that would raise the minimum wage and give workers paid sick leave was working its way through the legislature. Opponents of the wage increase say it could cause "immediate economic decimation of full-service restaurants."

On Friday a Michigan judge Douglas Shapiro issued a stay that pushed the initiative to February.

"We are hopeful that the state of Michigan files for a full stay of Judge Shapiro’s ruling to the Court of Appeals and that ultimately a decision is reached that allows Michigan restaurants a reliable path toward full recovery which includes operating with a tip credit like 42 other states currently do," said MRLA president and CEO Justin Winslow in a statement, adding that it "leaves a teetering industry unsure of its future and incapable of making informed decisions to regain stability."

My point is that all these factors — a looming possible wage increase for restaurant owners, the stress of being one of the few employees on the floor and the fact that a restaurant could need to temporarily close at any time — affects us diners; we aren't immune to these problems and need to plan accordingly.

We can add fuel to the fire by being a "jerk," or we can walk into a dining experience with patience and understanding.

