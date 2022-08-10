Dining calendar: Harvest fests, wine events, new brunches and more

Food and dining events

Garrison Brothers Whiskey Tasting at Highlands: Sample four whiskeys from this Texas-based distillery, plus a welcome cocktail. Enjoy small bites and meet master distiller Donnis Todd. 5 p.m. Fri. $60 per person. GM Renaissance Center, 400 Renaissance Center, Floor 71, Detroit. Search tickets at resy.com. Highlands also hosts a whiskey mixology class with Tony Abou-Ganim on Saturday.

Harvest Heatwave at Beacon Park: A fundraiser for Forgotten Harvest, this event has food from Satellite food trailer, Drunken Rooster and Nu Deli food truck, plus an ice cream stand with Guernsey Farms Dairy. The party also has drinks, outdoor games, music and a screening of “The Sandlot.” 6-10:30 p.m. Fri. $50 for adults, free for kids 18 and younger. 1901 Grand River, Detroit. forgottenharvest.org/harvestheatwave2022.

Hook & Reel hosts live jazz: Cajun seafood restaurant and bar Hook & Reel has begun hosting live music once a week. Each Wednesday, hear the sounds of longstanding jazz duo Sheila Landis and Rick Matle. The menu has seafood boils, a raw bar, po’ boys, pasta and more, including a kids’ menu. 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays. 28599 Schoolcraft, Livonia. (734) 956-6137. hookreel.com/location/livonia.

White Dinner Party at the Statler: Celebrating the end of summer, downtown restaurant the Statler will host “le diner en blanc,” a white dinner party with wine, hors d’oeuvres and a six-course French meal. White attire is required. 6:30 p.m. Aug. 25. $100 per person, plus tax and gratuity. 313 Park, Detroit. (313) 463-7111. Statlerdetroit.com.

Little Libera at Frame: The 2022 Hatch Detroit winner Ameneh Marhaba brings her Liberian pop-up Little Liberia to Hazel Park for two days in late summer. Expect potato leek soup, roasted beef skewers with sweet plantains, check rice and gravy with spicy chicken sauce and more. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Sept. 10 and 4 and 7 p.m. Sept. 11. $60 per person plus tax and fees. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. Framehazelpark.com.

Wine & Dine in the D at Westin Book Cadillac Hotel: Explore gourmet food, wine, beer, spirits and more from local restaurants for a good cause. A fundraiser for Cure Multiple Myeloma Corporation and the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, the evening features food from popular restaurants like SheWolf, Crispelli’s Bakery, Mootz Pizzeria, the Silver Spoon, Zao Jun and more. Hear live music from Ursula Walker and the Buddy Budson Quintet. 5 p.m. Sept. 29. $195-$295. 1114 Washington, Detroit. (248) 921-1576. Curemultiplemyeloma.org.

Detroit Harvest Fest & Food Truck Rally at Dequindre Cut Greenway: With more than 50 businesses, this is one of the largest food truck rallies in the state. The family-friendly event also has trick-or-treating, bounce houses, free pumpkins and live music. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 1-2. $5 per person, free for 2 and younger, 65 and older and military. Between Orleans and St. Aubin streets from Mack to Atwater, Detroit. Detroitriverfront.org.

Food and dining news

Zingerman’s cheese wins: The American Cheese Society has recognized Zingerman’s Creamery for their cervelle de canut, a take on the traditional cheese spread of Lyon, France. The fromage won second place in the category of “International-Style with Flavor Added Cheese” in the ACS’s annual competition. The goat cheese, made with shallots, chives, pepper and vinegar, is available at zingermanscreamery.com for local pick up in Ann Arbor, or at zingermans.com for nationwide shipping.

Sweetgreen opens in Birmingham: A “mission-driven” healthy restaurant chain, Sweetgreen, opened its first Michigan location Tuesday. With 160 restaurants across the country, the brand is known for serving healthy and locally sourced food such as salads, seasonal quinoa bowls and roasted potatoes. Sweetgreen is now open daily at 167 N. Old Woodward, Birmingham. (248) 920-9040. sweetgreen.com.

New Saturday brunch at Brass Rail Pizza Bar: Known as a place for pizza and drinks before sporting events and concerts, Brass Rail Pizza Bar now serves a full brunch menu with skillets, chicken and waffles, build-your-own omelets, wings and breakfast sandwiches, burritos and pizza. Starting this Saturday, brunch will be served 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 18-24 W. Adams, Detroit. (313) 964-0782.

Detroit Central Market hosts seafood boils: MGM Grand Detroit Casino’s Detroit Central Market has announced it will host seafood boils every Wednesday and Sunday starting at 5:30 p.m. Get crab, shrimp, corn, potato, egg, sausage and bread, plus choice of lemon pepper, Cajun garlic or spicy Cajun seasoning for $50 per person. Additional crab and shrimp add-ons available. 1777 Third, Detroit. Mgmgranddetroit.com.

Melody Baetens