Dining calendar: Food trucks, Greekfest, Taco Fest and more

Food and dining calendar

Taylor Trucky food truck rally at Poppin’ and Mixin’: This monthly party showcases a variety of independent food trucks, plus DJs, a bounce house and a full bar. 5-9 p.m. Thurs. and Sept. 15. Free admission. 8200 Telegraph, Taylor. poppinandmixin.com.

Satellite Food Truck at Urban Rest: Known for their spicy and delicious piri piri chicken sandwich and "party potatoes" with cheese and hot sauce, Satellite food trailer will be serving at this neighborhood brewery with plentiful seating indoors and out. 5-9 p.m. Fri. 2615 Wolcott, Ferndale. satellitehospitality.com.

Greekfest at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church: Be Greek for the day at this annual community festival that has traditional Greek food and drink, music, dancing and stuff for kids to do, plus a big cash raffle. Drive-thru carryout food available. 4-10 p.m. Thurs., 4-11 p.m. Fri., 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat. and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sun. 21800 Marter, St. Clair Shores. (586) 779-6611. assumptionfestival.com.

Wine Dinner at Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Enjoy a seasonal four-course wine dinner at area Carrabba’s. Each Italian course is paired with a wine, starting with the appetizer: wood-grilled shrimp with lemon butter sauce, paired with Fleurs de Prairie Rose. Aug. 24. $55 per person. Find a location at carrabbas.com.

Novi Taco Fest at Twelve Mile Crossing: Celebrate Mexican culture and food with three entertainment stages, lucha libre wrestling, dancing, contest, cocktails and more. Some participating food vendors include Pease Love Tacos, Que Pasa Taqueria, Torta Express the Real Taco Express. All day Aug. 26-28. $5 admission, $10 for three-day pass. 44425 W. 12 Mile, Novi. Novitacofest.com.

Cider Dayze at Blake’s Farm: Sample from a huge variety of Michigan-made craft beer and hard ciders, plus food trucks, a silent disco, stein-holding competitions, games and more. Noon-6 p.m. Aug. 27 and noon-5 p.m. Aug. 28. $45 and up. 17985 Armada Center Road, Armada. Blakefarms.com.

Coffee & Culture at Qahwah House: Celebrate Yemeni heritage and build bridges between cultures through coffee. The growing brand has combines more than 100 years and eight generations of coffee-making experience, and has five locations with more on the way. 1 p.m. Aug. 28. 22000 Michigan, Dearborn. qahwahhouse.com.

Italian Street Food Night at Cucina Lab Torino: Munch on an array of Italian street food like arancini, mini pizza, pasta, piadina and more. Tickets include food and a cash bar is also available. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 10. $25. 3960 Crooks, Suite 200, Troy. exploretock.com/cucinalab/event/357762/italian-street-food-night

Food and dining news

Faygo Jazzin’ Bluesberry is back: For a limited time, Faygo’s Jazzin’ Bluesberry pop flavor is back on Michigan shelves for the first time in several years. Find it locally in 24-ounce bottles. Not to be confused with raspberry-blueberry, Jazzin’ Bluesberry’s “blueberries listen to eight hours of sax solos before they make it into our bottles,” jokes Faygo.com.

New lemonades debut at the Big Salad: Fast-casual and healthy restaurant chain the Big Salad has launched a new line of lemonade in flavors like peach, strawberry, mango and berry. Through Sept. 5, 100% of proceeds from the sale of lemonades will benefit Pets for Patriots, a nonprofit that connects shelter pets to veterans. There are seven Big Salad locations in Michigan. Visit mybigsalad.com for more information.

New products for Better Made’s 92nd anniversary: This month, Detroit’s favorite potato chip company Better Made will release some new products in celebration of its 92nd anniversary. Look for Hot Cheese Puffs, a new 18-count variety pack and a 10-count original and barbecue potato chip multipack. Visit bettermade.com for more information.

Free dessert at Bronze Door: To celebrate its one-year anniversary, Grosse Pointe Farms restaurant Bronze Door is offering a free dessert with every lunch or dinner entrée purchased. Enjoy a miniature “Kit Kat,” coconut balls, Key Lime pie miniatures or a chocolate chip cookies sundae for two. The deal runs through Sept. 15. 123 Kercheval, Grosse Point Farms. (313) 886-8101. Bronzedoorgp.com.

Melody Baetens