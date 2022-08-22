Sugar Factory in Detroit opens next Monday, but it's booked solid for weeks

There's a ton of buzz about the colorful and dessert-heavy restaurant Sugar Factory American Brasserie, which is making its Detroit debut Aug. 29.

If you don't have a reservation already, however, it may prove difficult to get a table for the next few weeks. The Sugar Factory's reservation platform on the OpenTable app is booked solid until mid-September.

Announced in January, the 233-seat restaurant at 45 Monroe — where the Hard Rock Cafe Detroit once was — is the first Sugar Factory in Michigan.

The chain is known for having a huge menu packed with colorful entrees and desserts, including pancakes topped with cheesecake and a strawberry shortcake ice cream bar, a 24-karat gold leaf-covered cheeseburger and fries (priced around $150), roasted lobster and rainbow-colored sliders. The Sugar Factory boasts "insane milkshakes," mimosas with popsicles in them and a $99 sundae with 24 coops of ice cream that serves 12.

There's also a celebrity contingent at the Sugar Factory, which has locations from Las Vegas to New York to Dubai. There are cocktails endorsed by Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson, 50 Cent and Nick Jonas, which can be made nonalcoholic, too.

Starting Aug. 29 the Sugar Factory in downtown Detroit will be open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-midnight Friday, 10 a.m.-midnight Sat. and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sun. It's recommended that customers make reservations through the Open Table app or at opentable.com/r/sugar-factory-detroit.

