The first co-branded Sports & Social DraftKings concept in the country to land at Somerset

More than a year after announcing its intention to open a Sports & Social DraftKings venue in Metro Detroit, the brands announced the restaurant will be at Somerset Collection in Troy.

Set to open this fall on the south side of the shopping center, Sports & Social DraftKings will have a full bar and restaurant, sports viewing and “wagering experience.” Guests can use the DraftKings app to play fantasy sports and place bets from their mobile devices on a variety of sports while watching live. There will be a 32-foot LED media wall and flat screen televisions.

It will be the first co-branded Sports & Social DraftKings venue of its kind to open in the United States, although there are other Sport & Social locations across the country.

“We are honored that Sports & Social DraftKings has chosen to establish its first U.S. location at Somerset Collection,” said managing partner of the Forbes Company, Nate Forbes, in a media alert. The Forbes Company manages and co-owns Somerset Collection. “Our guests travel from across Michigan, the Midwest and Canada to experience many brands that are exclusive to Somerset Collection, and we are thrilled that this venue will give them another reason to make this region a destination.”

The 10,400-square-foot eatery in Troy will have a dog-friendly patio, live music, weekend brunch and bar games like foosball, skeeball, shufflepuck, Beirut and arcade games.

