Dining calendar: Parties, pop-ups, classes, free cake and more

Food and dining events

Free cake at Nothing Bundt Cake: To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Nothing Bundt Cake bakeries will give away free confetti bundlets (mini cakes) to the first 250 guests at all locations on Sept. 1. Visit nothingbundtcakes.com to find the nearest location.

Fried Chicken and Caviar pops up at Dragonfly: Part of a new Sunday residency, the bougie pop-up Fried Chicken and Caviar will serve brunch at Dragonfly bar in Detroit. Expect cool drinks and a fun playlist of tunes as well as food. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 4. 2929 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit. facebook.com/friedchickencaviar.

Frame Workshops fall semester: This week, Frame in Hazel Park announced its fall lineup of classes and workshops. On sale now, the semester includes a homebrewing boot camp Sept. 7, fall cocktail workshop on Sept. 14, cake-decorating class Sept. 21, a guide to vermouth cocktails on Oct. 5, plus tastings, cooking classes and more. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/experiences/frame-workshops.

Food Truck Rally at Dodge Park Farmers Market: Try a variety of cuisine from more than a dozen food trucks and trailers, plus Michigan craft beer and a DJ. 4-9 p.m. Sept. 9. 40620 Utica, Sterling Heights.

25th anniversary party at Atwater Brewery: Celebrate a quarter century of Detroit-made craft beer with a day-long party filled with live music, food trucks, vendors, games, contests and, of course, beer. 1-10 p.m. Sept. 10. 237 Jos Campau, Detroit. (313) 877-9205. Atwaterbeer.com.

Food and dining news

PizzaPlex adds Filipino BBQ to menu: Popular southwest Detroit pizzeria that specializes in authentic Neapolitan-style pizza from Italy, PizzaPlex now offers something from the Philippines as well. The latest menu item is chicken, pork and tofu Filipino barbecue skewers. Each plate comes with two skewers, rice and garlic sauce for $7-$9. PizzaPlex is open 4-9 p.m. Thurs.-Fri. and Sun. and 4 p.m.-midnight on Sat. 4458 Vernor Hwy., Detroit. Pizzaplex.com.

Big Lake Brewing crafts Fudgie Krueger: To celebrate Michigan’s fudge industry, Holland’s Big Lake Brewing has released “Fudgie Krueger,” a light-bodied chocolate stout made with 10 times the amount of cocoa nibs than your average stout beer. Head brewery Zachary Dreyer says the beer is lighter than typical stouts, making it good for the warm, late summer days. Find it at well-stocked stores throughout Michigan until Oct. 1. Learn more at biglakebrewing.com.

Melody Baetens