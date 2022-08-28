Matthew Stafford to star in Little Caesars commercial

He may not be playing football for Detroit anymore, but quarterback Matthew Stafford is still on Detroit’s pizza team.

The Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams player will appear in a commercial for Little Caesars. The ad, which airs Monday, is set at a training camp with employees and football fans trying to secure a Little Caesars pizza.

Earlier this summer the Detroit-based pizza company, the third-largest in the world, announced its new partnership as the official pizza of the NFL.

In addition to the Stafford commercials, Little Caesars is launching a new promotion called Pizza! Pizza! Pregame. Order food on the Little Caesars app before any NFL game this season, and fans will be entered to win a variety of football- and pizza-related prizes, including tickets to Super Bowl LVII.

“We are really excited to work with Matthew Stafford for our debut as the official pizza sponsor of the NFL,” said Little Caesars senior VP of marketing Greg Hamilton in a media alert. “As a leader in the pizza business, it made perfect sense for Little Caesars to partner with a leader on the field — the most recent Super Bowl champion quarterback. His relentless commitment to winning mirrors our relentless commitment to value, convenience, and quality.”

Stafford said in the press release that working with the Ilitch Holdings-owned pizza company has been “a great experience.”

“I’ve had a lot of fun getting a sneak peek at some of the amazing things they have planned as the official pizza sponsor of the NFL, including this first commercial,” he said. “I’m excited to continue my work with this brand and to enjoy their delicious pizza while doing so.”

This isn't Stafford's first time in a high-profile TV commercial. Earlier this year he appeared alongside actor Milana Vayntrub in an AT&T commercial where he gave a wink to his old team the Detroit Lions.

Little Caesars’ NFL partnership has a charitable angle to it via the brand’s Love Kitchen, a restaurant on wheels that will visit key NFL cities throughout the year to give back to communities. The first stop is Sept. 7 in Los Angeles where 500 people will get free pizza and the grassroots community organization Think Watts Foundation will get a check for $125,000.

Visit littlecaesars.com/nfl for more information.

