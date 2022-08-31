One of 2020's best new restaurants, Bunny Bunny in Eastern Market will close this month

A popular, small Eastern Market restaurant is calling it quits after just two years in business.

Chefs and owners Jennifer Jackson and Justin Tootla opened Bunny Bunny in Eastern Market in the summer of 2020 with a pay-it-forward business model and Chinese cuisine. Last summer the pair changed the cuisine to something closer to their roots: American southern, Indian and South African dishes.

In a statement on Instagram posted Wednesday afternoon, the chefs announced that Bunny Bunny will close at the end of September. They said running the restaurant “has been one of the most challenging things we have had the pleasure of doing.”

“The cost of doing business is just too much for us to keep up with and Bunny is just not viable in its current format,” reads the statement. “We’ll soon be announcing our plans for the space, but for now we’ll be available for private parties, pop-ups and we’re working on some banging bar food for (the bar upstairs) Collect.”

Jackson and Tootla invited both regulars and those who have never visited to come by in September, and encouraged reservations as the space is small.

When Bunny Bunny opened it made headlines locally for its plan to donate part of its proceeds to community organizations, and the goal of eventually becoming a nonprofit restaurant. Though it was open for carryout only for the first year, Bunny Bunny made its way on to several best-of restaurants roundups, including The Detroit News' Best New Restaurants of 2020 list.

Last month Val’s Pizza, a local pop-up pizzeria that was operating out of Bunny Bunny, also announced an “indefinite break.”

Through September Bunny Bunny, 1454 Gratiot in Detroit, is open 5-10 p.m. Fri., noon-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Sat., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun. and 5-9 p.m. Mon. (except Labor Day). Call (313) 974-6122 or visit bunnybunnydetroit.com for reservations.

