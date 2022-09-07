Cass Café returns for one weekend with food, music and friends

When Cass Café owner Chuck Roy confirmed in July that the beloved, long-standing restaurant would be closing that month, he hinted at returning for at least one more weekend to coincide with community festival Dally in the Alley.

The restaurant and bar will reopen this weekend with a brunch menu starting at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. The regular menu, although abbreviated, will be served 3:30-10 p.m. both days.

Because the Cass Café was always known as a place for neighborhood musicians and artists, it’s no surprise there will be live music for this special reopening. Hear the Donald Baker Band and singer and songwriter Audra Kubat Saturday evening and Ralph Koziarski during Sunday brunch.

Roy said a portion of proceeds from the weekend will benefit community organization Auntie Na’s Village, a nonprofit that helps people in need of food, housing and health services.

Roy, who has owned the building for 32 years, cites the difficult restaurant climate as one of the factors in closing. He told The Detroit News in July that the future of the business is "up in the air."

"Anything is on the table," he said.

Cass Cafe is at 4620 Cass in Detroit. Visit casscafe.com or call (313) 831-1400.

