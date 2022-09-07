Dining calendar: New happy hour in Birmingham, Charity Preview dinner at Joe Muer and more

Dining and food news and events

Parktoberfest at Campus Martius: This downtown Detroit park turns into a mini Bavaria for two days of local craft and imported beer, food trucks, games and a kids’ “Root Biergarten” from Faygo. Noon-10 p.m. Sat. and noon-8 p.m. Sun. 800 Woodward, Detroit. downtowndetroit.org.

Donuts and Cider Fest at Canterbury Village: Sip Michigan-made beer, cider, wine and soda pop while enjoying live music and browsing the crafts tables. The event is also a food drive for the Village Food Pantry. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $5 admission in advance, $8 in person, plus $5 parking. 2369 Joslyn Ct., Lake Orion. michigandonutfest.com.

More Events:Fall food guide: Oktoberfest, craft beer events and more this season in Metro Detroit

Kids eat free at the Big Salad: To promote the roll out if its new kids’ menu at the Big Salad locations, kids can eat free on Tuesday with the purchase of a regular soup, salad or sandwich. The deal continues every Tuesday 3-5 p.m. The kids’ menu is a selection of combo meals starting at $4 like a ham or turkey sandwich on ciabatta, grilled cheese or a house salad; each come with apple slices and apple juice. There are Big Salad locations in Grosse Pointe Woods, Farmington, Woodhaven and in Detroit inside University of Detroit Mercy School of Law. thebigsalad.com

New pastas, happy hour for Mare Mediterranean: Upscale seafood restaurant Mare Mediterranean has launched a new happy hour with $8 glasses of wine and saganaki shrimp, salmon tartare, beef carpaccio and more for $11 per plate. Happy hour is 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tues.-Thurs. The Birmingham spot also added new pasta dishes to its menu. 115 Willits, Birmingham. (248) 940-5525. maremediterranean.com.

Iconoclast Dinner Experience for IDE 13 Million Acres at Zingerman’s Cornman Farms: This six-course dinner celebrates Michigan chefs and features food sourced from African-American and Mexican-American owned farms in Detroit and Washtenaw County. Cornman Farms’ Kieron Hales will be joined by chefs April Anderson, George Azar, Ji Hye Kim, Kiki Louya and Oscar Moreno, plus mixologist Natalia de Miguel. All of the net proceeds will benefit Spelman College. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12. $500. 8540 Island Lake Drive, Dexter. brownpapertickets.com/event/5542146.

Charity Preview Dinners at Joe Muer, Andiamo and the Statler Bistro: Three of downtown Detroit's Joe Vicari Restaurant Group destinations are hosting swanky, high-end dinners the evening of the North American International Auto Show's Charity Preview on Sept. 16. Enjoy a five-course meal at Joe Muer or Andiamo in the GM Renaissance Center before or after the Charity Preview for $225 and $175, respectively. A shuttle to Huntington Place is available. The dinner at the Statler is a four-course meal priced at $125 and does not include transportation. Contact the restaurants directly for reservations.

Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week: A promotion to celebrate Latin American culture, the third annual event will feature more than 20 area businesses. Each will offer an exclusive “heritage dish” that is not on their day-to-day menu. The 10-day event wraps up with a food truck rally 4-10 p.m. on Oct. 10 at Batch Brewing Co. in Corktown. Sept. 30-Oct. 9. Southwest Detroit. Updates will be posted to swdetroitrestaurantweek.com.

Melody Baetens