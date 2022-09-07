Ford’s Garage restaurant plans to expand, add four more Metro Detroit locations

Since opening in 2017 in Dearborn, Ford’s Garage restaurant has been a spot for car fans to grab a burger and a beer and enjoy a little car culture and history.

Franchise partner Billy Downs announced this week plans to open four more Ford’s Garage locations in Metro Detroit, starting with one in Novi’s Fountain Walk. Construction begins this month on the 9,000-square-foot space, and the restaurant is set to debut in early 2023.

“With people ready to put the pandemic in the rearview mirror, they’re back out dining again and looking for entertainment. People enjoy great food and energy in a restaurant that is comfortable, unpretentious and unique to the casual dining space,” said Downs in a media alert. “As it turns out, the Ford Motor Company’s rich history as one of America’s most important manufacturing companies also translates to a pretty cool dining experience.”

An official licensee of Ford Motor Co., the restaurants are known for a large menu of half-pound burgers pattied by hand, plus salads, sandwiches, pub grub and comfort food. The bar has a full selection including many colorful, signature cocktails.

Decked out to replicate a 1920s service station and packed with vintage Ford memorabilia, Ford’s Garage was founded in 2012 in Fort Myers, Florida.

It now has There20 locations in Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Texas. In addition to the four new locations coming to Michigan, there are plans for Ford’s Garage restaurants to open in New York, New Jersey, and Kentucky.

