Clawson restaurant named one of the country's best by Bon Appetit magazine

Bon Appetit magazine this week released its list of the country's 50 best new restaurants, and one local new gem has made the cut.

Sozai sushi restaurant in Clawson has been making news since chef and owner Hajime Sato debuted a year and a half ago.

Forget California rolls and loads of sugary sauces, Sozai has a more sustainable, chef-driven approach. Diners can order a la carte from the menu, or pay a flat fee and have Sato course out their experience.

"You might savor invasive snails fragrant with sake, incredibly tender abalone (that was too small to sell elsewhere), and lightly fried shrimp heads we can only describe as fluffy— each dish was another reason we can’t wait to go back and see what owner Hajime Sato has sourced next," writes Bon Appetit.

Sozai was the only Michigan restaurant on their list, which was compiled by the magazine's staff writers and contributors.

The Clawson restaurant — which was named one of The Detroit News' best new restaurants of 2021 — is at 449 W. 14 Mile. It's open for dinner Tues.-Sat. and reservations are strongly recommended. Call (248) 677-3232 or visit sozairestaurant.com.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens