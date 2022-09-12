Detroit baker Warda Bouguettaya named one of Food & Wine’s Best New Chefs in America

One of the 10 Food & Wine Best New Chefs in America for 2022 is Detroit chef and café owner Warda Bouguettaya.

The national accolade comes just months after Bouguettaya accepted the James Beard Award for Outstanding Pastry Chef, the only Michigan chef to win at the June ceremony in Chicago. There, she gave an emotional speech where she spoke about her journey from cooking with her mother in their native Algeria to opening Warda Pâtisserie in Midtown Detroit.

Food & Wine’s feature on Bouguettaya compliments her global approach, which blends influences from Algeria, France and Asia.

“… puffy mascarpone clouds float atop delicate, glossy lemon tarts; spheres of choux pastry are stuffed with a makrut and strawberry cream; a slice of Russian honey cake proudly displays its layers the way a zebra shows its stripes,” writes Food & Wine restaurant editor Khushbu Shah.

Bouguettaya will be featured in the October issue of Food & Wine, which hits newsstands Sept. 23. In addition to nine other chefs from across the country, the issue also names Nashville restaurant Locust as Restaurant of the Year.

In 2019, when the cafe was located in Eastern Market's Trinosophes venue, Warda Pâtisserie was named as one of 50 businesses nominated for Bon Appétit's list of the country's best new restaurants.

Warda Pâtisserie is open Thurs.-Sun. at 70 W. Alexandrine in Detroit. Call (313) 262-6977 or visit warda-patisserie-midtown.square.site.

