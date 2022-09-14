Dining calendar: Beer fests, fundraisers and more

Food and dining events

Bourbon, Beer, Bacon and BBQ at the Whitney: As part of the Whitney mansion’s City Fest event series, this event features the Ghost of David Whitney signature beer, Mansion Reserve Bourbon, bacon appetizer and a three-course barbecue and bourbon dinner, plus a cigar afterglow in the garden. 6:30-10 p.m. Thurs. $125. 4421 Woodward, Detroit. thewhitney.com/cityfest/B-4.

Wyandotte Beer Fest: The biggest beer festival Downriver has craft beer, ciders, seltzers and more from 30-plus breweries, plus food trucks, live music and a Faygo Fun Zone. 6-10:30 p.m. Fri. $25 in advance, $30 day of (includes 14 sample tickets and a commemorative glass). Downtown Wyandotte. wyandottebeerfest.com.

SeptemBEER Fest at Riverside Park: Benefiting Neighborhood House, SeptemBEER Fest has blues bands, food trucks and loads of craft beers. Tickets include food, dessert and eight tasting pours. 6-10 p.m. Fri. $40 in advance, $50 day of. 3311 Parkways Blvd., Auburn Hills. auburnhills.org/community/downtown/septembeerfest.php

Oktoberfest at Batch Brewing Co.: You’re going to see a lot of German-inspired beers at this annual event, and something cool to drink them out of. The 2022 Batch Brewery steins will be for sale for $25, and include your first liter of suds. Dress to impress, Bavarian style. Fri.-Sun. 1400 Porter, Detroit. (313) 338-8008. facebook.com/BatchBrewingCompany.

Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day at McShane’s Irish Pub: This Corktown watering hole celebrates St. Patrick’s Day on the 17th of every month, but this one marks the halfway point to the big day in March. Hear live Irish music from Dan Gerics and enjoy Irish food and drink specials, including $2 green beer. 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Sat. No cover. 1460 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 961-1960. mcshanespub.com.

Tabitha Brown at Fillmore Detroit: Celebrity chef Tabitha Brown brings her “Cooking from the Spirit” tour to Detroit this fall. The social media star and NAACP Image Award winner has a huge following on TikTok and Instagram. 6 p.m. Oct. 13. $45.50 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451. livenation.com.

Spooky Spirits at the Detroit Zoo: Sip adult beverages while enjoying a night of games, costumes and live entertainment. Tickets include a welcome drink from Griffin Claw Brewing Company, a haunted trail, face painting, specialty and classic drinks, animal habitats and more. 6-10 p.m. Oct. 14. $50 general admission. 8450 W. 10 Mile, Royal Oak. detroitzoo.org.

Detroit Fall Beer Festival at Eastern Market: The 13th annual Detroit Fall Beer Festival from the Michigan Brewers Guild is one of the largest beer tastings in the state. In addition to local beer and other craft beverages, the fall event has food from Detroit restaurants and local bands. Tickets include 15 drink tokens, each good for a 3-ounce sample of beer. Additional tokens can be purchased at the fest. 1-6 p.m. Oct. 22. $55 in advance, $65 day of (if not sold out). 21 and older only. Eastern Market, Detroit. mibeer.com/Events/detroit-fall-beer-festival.

Uncork for a Cure at M1 Concourse: An annual fundraiser for breast cancer research, Uncork for a Cure returns for its seventh year with award-winning chefs, wine, music, art, cars and more. Sample food from Detroit restaurants Bar Pigalle, Barda, Basan, Oak & Reel and more. Wines are chosen and paired by master sommelier Madeline Triffon of Plum Market. Oct. 22. Tickets are $375 per person and go on sale Thursday. 1 Concourse, Pontiac. dynamifoundation.org/uncork-for-a-cure.

Food and dining briefs

Good Cakes & Bakes plans expansion: Popular Detroit bakery Good Cakes & Bakes is partnering with interior design strategy studio Concetti to create a 5,600-square-foot fulfillment center, education space and headquarters. Located at 16180 Meyers in Detroit, it’s set to be complete by the spring. Visit goodcakesandbakes.com.

Wonderfalafel teams up with Breadless: Two Detroit brands have joined forces as locally made Wonderfalafel is now sold at Breadless, a new low-carb cafe that opened in Detroit this year. Try it in the Spicy Chick(pea) sandwich with smashed falafel, spicy vegan aioli, pickled turnips, Arabic pickles, tomatoes and onions wrapped in turnip and collard greens. Learn more at eatbreadless.com.

Stormcloud wins Brewery of the Year: Frankfort's Stormcloud Brewing Company was named Brewery of the Year at the 2022 USA Beer Ratings Competition in San Francisco. Three of Stormcloud’s beers also earned medals, including a gold medal for Rainmaker Ale. Visit stormcloudbrewing.com.

Melody Baetens