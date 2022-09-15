Shawarma, tacos, dumplings and more: Madison Heights Restaurant Week starts Sunday
One of the most culinary diverse of Oakland County's suburbs, Madison Heights Restaurant Week will celebrate some of the city's independent food businesses Sunday through Sept. 23.
The six-day promotion will showcase deals for tacos, dumplings, Middle Eastern food, burgers and more.
Get a free spring roll with every order during restaurant week at TJ's Shanghai Dumplings, a small, family-run carryout spot on the east side of John R. Find another great carryout deal at Kabob Royale, which is giving 15% off your entire bill if you spend $10 or more.
Mia's Tasty Grill and Super Taco, both on John R, will have taco deals. Get $2 puffy tacos and $5 margaritas at Mia's, while Super Taco will have $1.75 hard-shell tacos on Tuesday.
More sit-down options include 10% off for dine-in customers at Green Lantern Pizza when you mention Madison Heights Restaurant Week. Get a Fairway Packing Wagyu cheeseburger for $13.75, plus other deals, at Coach Grille on Dequindre and buy one burger, get the second half-price at On the Rocks Bar & Grill.
No tickets or reservations required. Visit madisonheightsrestaurantweek.com for more deals and details.
