This Detroit restaurant landed on hot New York Times 'favorite' list

We've been raving about it for months, and now the New York Times is, too.

Freya, a new restaurant that opened in Detroit's Milwaukee Junction neighborhood in late 2021, is the only Michigan business named on the New York Times list of "50 restaurants we love most in 2022."

"The thing that feels most Detroit about the place is it's food," writes Brett Anderson. "Douglas Hewitt, an owner, and the chef de cuisine Phoebe Zimmerman execute the four separate prix fixe menus — the vegan one is particularly impressive — with cool confidence, producing gorgeous, skillfully balanced dishes that deserve to be sources of hometown pride."

The New York Times writers, editors and critics chose places across the country that were both new and longstanding. "The one thing they do have in common: The food is amazing."

Along with Hewitt, Freya is owned by Sandy Levine. The two also own and operate acclaimed restaurant Chartreuse Kitchen & Cocktails near the Detroit Institute of Arts.

Freya, which was on The Detroit News' list of best new restaurants to open in 2021, was also given a four-star review this spring. It's open for dinner Tues.-Sat. at 2929 E. Grand Blvd. in Detroit. Visit freyadetroit.com to make a prepaid reservation for its multi-course tasting menu.

