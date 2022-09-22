Dining calendar: Collaborations, pop-ups, new menus and more

Food and restaurant events

Bombshell Treat Bar settles in at Neiman Marcus: Need to satisfy your sweet tooth with an over-the-top chocolate-dipped or frozen treat? Hit up Bombshell Treat Bar, a local pop-up that is taking residence at Neiman Marcus at Somerset Collection now through Nov. 6. Try to resist the pumpkin cheesecake ice cream treat bar with cream cheese ice cream or a packed pint of dairy- and gluten-free Berry Decadent chocolate oat milk ice cream with dark chocolate and raspberry sorbet. 2705 W. Big Beaver, Troy. Bombshelltreatbar.com.

Oktober FondueFest at Melting Pot: For a limited time get the Bavarian beer cheese fondue at the Melting Pot, made tableside with Samuel Adams Octoberfest beer. Dippers include bratwurst, braised short rib, roasted garlic Dijon potatoes, steamed carrots and cornichons and pretzel bread. Get the Oktober FondueFest meal with the Bavarian beer cheese fondue, dippers, choice of salad and a Black Forest chocolate fondue with dippers starting at $45 Mon.-Wed. through Oct. 26. 888 W. Big Beaver, Troy. (248) 362-2221. meltingpot.com/troy-mi/.

Detroit Foodie Fair: See and sample some of the city’s bakers, treat-makers, chefs and artisans at this year’s Foodie Fair. Bon Bon Bon, Breadless and Fire & Rice Paella are just a few of the dozens of vendors, which also include food-related goods, kitchen wares and more. Another food event, Detroit Vegan, will be posting up at the same date and time. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. Free admission and parking. Shed 5, 2934 Russell, Detroit. easternmarket.org.

Bourbon Dinner at Alchemi: Chef Johnny of Alchemi will prepare a seasonal five-course dinner, with each dish paired with drinks featuring Michigan’s own Coppercraft Distillery. For example, a local Cornish game hen with Michigan sweet corn maque choux with a Joseph Magnus old fashioned. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 28. $125 per person, all inclusive. 215 S. Main, Royal Oak. Reserve your spot on the OpenTable app.

The Ladies of Detroit and “Speaking Broadly” at Karl’s Detroit: This six-course dinner and conversation with Dana Cowin of the “Speaking Broadly” zine is a collaboration between many of the city’s top chefs including Kate Williams of Karl’s, Kiki Louya of Core City Development, Molly Mitchell from Rose’s Fine Foods, Jennifer Jackson of Bunny Bunny, Warda Bouguettaya from Warda Patisserie and Chi Walker and Nik Cole of Fried Chicken and Caviar. 7 p.m. Sept. 29. $100. 1509 Broadway, Detroit. exploretock.com/karls-detroit/event/364445/speaking-broadly-and-the-ladies-of-detroit.

Cantina Terlano wine dinner at Café Cortina: Upscale and stylish Italian restaurant Café Cortina hosts Julia Springeth from Italy’s Cantina Terlano winery. There is limited seating for the dinner, which includes wines paired with regional cuisine. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 4. $175 plus tax and gratuity. 30715 W. 10 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 474-3033.

The Stage Deli at Frame: Stage Deli owner Steve Goldberg and family bring a special dinner to Hazel Park. “Jewish Bubbie’s Dinner Table” celebrates 60 years of the Stage Deli with a multi-course meal featuring herring three ways, their Beltaire salad, deli whitefish, brisket confit and blintz. Tickets also include a quart of chicken noodle soup to take home. Drink pairings are available for an extra cost. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Oct. 13. $68 plus fees and taxes. Indoor and outdoor dining available. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com.

Food and restaurant news

Taystee’s Burgers plans expansion: Known for serving great burgers out of Metro Detroit gas stations, Taystee’s Burgers has plans to expand by offering franchise opportunities in the area. Entrepreneurs interested in learning more can attend a “franchise launch celebration” at 7 p.m. Sept. 28. The event is at the original Taystee’s Burgers location, 26350 Ford, Dearborn Heights. RSVP by calling (313) 284-4626 or email franchiseinfo@taysteesburger.com.

Pie-Sci drops fall menu: One of the more creative pizzerias in Detroit, Pie-Sci has released its fall menu this week. Look for the “Fig Lebowski” with red sauce, mozzarella, bacon, caramelized onion, sliced figs and a honey drizzle. There’s also “Detroit Brussels Harder” with garlic oil, mozzarella, oven-roasted Brussels sprouts, feta cheese, bacon and a balsamic glaze drizzle. 5163 Trumbull, Detroit. (313) 818-0290. piescipizza.com.

Minnie’s Detroit adds brunch: A chill Bricktown spot for food, drinks, DJs and more, Minnie’s recently added a weekend brunch. The downtown lounge will serve biscuits and gravy, chicken and waffles, fish and grits, mimosas and more 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. The club is 25 and up. 546 E. Larned, Detroit. (313) 473-0669. minniesdetroit.com.

Mai Tiki bar opens in downtown Ferndale: Located inside the recently opened Tiger Lily restaurant in downtown Ferndale, Mai Tiki bar is now serving island cocktails in elaborate glasses garnished with fresh fruits. Expect classics like the rum runner, the zombie, painkiller, mai tai and more. There are also small bites like Asian tacos, chicken karage and crab Rangoon. Enter through the restaurant. The Mai Tiki is open 4 p.m.-midnight Sun.-Thurs. and 4 p.m.-1 a.m. Fri.-Sat. 231 W. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 733-4905. tigerlilyferndale.com.

Coffee truck serves CBD-infused coffee at Greenhouse: Marijuana dispensary Greenhouse of Walled Lake is now home to Coffee Truck, which serves CBD-infused coffee and doughnuts in the parking lot. The truck serves coffee, lattes, espresso and more, with or without CBD, which is said to increase anti-inflammatory and anti-anxiety benefits and could assist in reducing jitters. The truck serves 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sun.-Thurs. and 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Fri.-Sat. 103 E. Walled Lake, Walled Lake. greenhousemi.com.

Melody Baetens