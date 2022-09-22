Want to own a Detroit restaurant? Beloved east side diner is for sale

Rose's Fine Foods and Wine, a favorite on the city's east side, is for sale.

Listed online Thursday by Corktown's O'Connor Realty, the building and business are included in the $600,000 price tag, along with all the kitchen equipment, furniture and the liquor license.

"Like everyone in Detroit, we adore Rose's and hope to see someone new carry the torch that has lit up this very special corner in the East Village for the last eight years. Thank you for feeding us, Roses!" reads an Instagram post from the realtor.

Since cousins Lucy Carnaghi and Molly Mitchell opened the cafe in 2014, it received much buzz locally and nationally, including mentions in the New York Times, Washington Post and Bon Appetit magazine, which called it the "ideal" diner. A lot of the media attention focused on the pioneering efforts of the owners to pay their staff a living wage and share the tips among front- and back-of-house workers.

Described as a "turnkey opportunity," the listing for Rose's boasts modern updates to the 1964 building including a new furnace and roof. View the listing at oconnordetroit.com/property/roses-fine-food-and-wine.

Rose’s, 10551 E. Jefferson, is open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wed.-Sat. and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun. Call (313) 822-2729 or visit rosesfinefoodandwine.com.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com Twitter: @melodybaetens