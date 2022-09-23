PETA and Detroit official team up to distribute free vegan food Saturday

In an effort to get healthy food to more Detroit residents, animal rights group PETA is joining forces with Detroit City Council President Pro Tem James Tate to distribute food at Christian Fellowship of Love Baptist Church Saturday.

Tate will give away vegan chickpea "toona" wraps from Detroit business Estella’s Vegan Cuisine & Desserts as well as pints of JD’s Vegan Ice Cream, donated by music producer Jermaine Dupri.

The distribution will be at noon Saturday at the church, which is at 22400 Grand River in Detroit.

“The COVID-19 pandemic threw the undeniable reality of America’s food insecurities into sharp relief,” says Tate in a media alert. “Together with PETA, we can help address some of the issues disproportionately affecting communities of color, including by making fresh fruits, vegetables, and other healthy fare accessible for all.”

The distribution is part of PETA’s national food justice campaign, which is urging people to ask their lawmakers to redirect meat, egg and dairy industry subsidies toward incentives for grocery stores to stock more fresh fruits and vegetables. The group has an “Eat Good. Feel Good” television commercial airing this week that stars former Detroit Piston John Salley, singer Lizzo and other celebrities.

