Dining news and events: Cocktail parties, new menus and more

Wine & Dine in the D at Westin Book Cadillac Hotel: Explore gourmet food, wine, beer, spirits and more from local restaurants for a good cause. A fundraiser for Cure Multiple Myeloma Corporation and the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, the evening features food from popular restaurants like SheWolf, Crispelli’s Bakery, Mootz Pizzeria, the Silver Spoon, Zao Jun and more. Hear live music from Ursula Walker and the Buddy Budson Quintet. 5 p.m. Sept. 29. $195-$295. 1114 Washington, Detroit. (248) 921-1576. Curemultiplemyeloma.org.

Chick-fil-A opens in Southfield: The newest Metro Detroit location for Chick-fil-A is opening Thursday in Southfield. Owned and operated by Southfield-bred Matthew Leverett, this location will be open Mon.-Sun. for dine-in, drive-thru and carryout service, including mobile carryout and mobile drive-thru ordering. 28550 Telegraph, Southfield. chick-fil-a.com.

Taste of Black Spirits at Garden Theater: A celebration of BIPOC-owned spirit brands and companies from across the globe, the Taste of Black Spirits returns to the Garden Theater for a second event, showcasing Black-owned alcohol brands such as Duke & Dame, Anteel Tequila, Tycoon Cognac and Brough Brothers Bourbon. 5-11 p.m. Fri. $55-$100. 3929 Woodward, Detroit. Search for tickets on Eventbrite.com.

The Upright opens Friday: A new underground cocktail bar opens Friday inside popular Detroit restaurant Oak & Reel. The cozy bar serves craft cocktails and small plates like Bolognese arancini and cacio e pepe pasta fritti. The Upright is open 7 p.m.-midnight Fri.-Sat. No reservations needed or taken, except for parties of six or more. 2921 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit. (313) 270-9600.

Go to Italy with PizzaPlex: Southwest Detroit pizzeria PizzaPlex is offering a package trip overseas to Naples, Italy. Happening Dec. 2-7, travelers will get a hands-on cooking class, guided tours, a visit to the Amalfi coast, lodging, transportation and meals. Sign-up deadline is Friday. Learn more at pizzaplex.com/tour-to-naples.

Hazel’s launches Pacific Coast menu: Next week creative and seafood-forward Birmingham restaurant Hazel’s will launch their newest menu, this one inspired by the flavors and fruits of the Pacific Coast. Expect a lot of seafood, including additions to the raw bar and menu staples like their lobster rolls, “token” burger and fried chicken. The Pacific Coast menu starts Oct. 5 and will run through the end of 2022. 1 Peabody, Birmingham. (248) 671-1714. Eatathazels.com.

Detroit Cocktail Classic 2022 at Eastern Market: Hot brands, popular bars and expert bartenders come together for this annual event. 7 p.m. Oct. 7. $50 in advance, $65 day of. VIP tickets also available. Shed 3, 2934 Russell, Detroit. eventbrite.com/e/detroit-cocktail-classic-2022-tickets-320920500857.

Pietrzyk Pierogi celebrates National Pierogi Day: Detroit Polish food company Pietrzyk Pierogi is honoring National Pierogi Day on Oct. 8 with unique flavors. Try their sweet “apple annie” pierogi with Michigan apples, spices and a graham cracker crumble or the savory “fall harvest” pierogi with sweet potato, Parmesan cheese and Brussels sprouts. All cooked pierogi will be eight for $8 on that day, too. Patrons who spend $100 or more will get a free T-shirt. 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 8. 1429 Gratiot, Suite 109, Detroit. pietrzykpierogi.com.

