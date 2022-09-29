Restaurant Review: High praise for the tacos and tostadas at Ferndale’s Mezcal

Ferndale finally has a Mexican bar and restaurant, and like the city itself, it's super fun and colorful.

Mezcal Mexican Bar & Kitchen debuted on Nine Mile this spring, just east of the heart of downtown Ferndale, a destination for folks from all over Metro Detroit to dine out and bar hop.

Ferndale already had some Latin cuisine with Woodward’s Culantro, a Peruvian restaurant that specializes in empanadas and charcoal rotisserie chicken. Of course there is Imperial, within eyeshot of Mezcal, which serves California-style street tacos and a whole menu of margaritas. Ferndale’s Detroit Fleat also serves tacos and tequila, among many other things, but it’s not a Mexican restaurant. According to Google reviews, Ferndale is also home to the worst Chipotle in Metro Detroit.

Mezcal is truly Mexican cuisine with influences from Mexico City, the state of Jalisco and the owners’ home state of Guanajuato in central Mexico. Owners Sandra Haro and her brother Jose Granados got the idea to get into the industry about two years ago. They teamed up with chef Luis Granados, formerly of Pontiac restaurant Chilango to open Mezcal.

Haro says she and her brother travel back and forth from Metro Detroit to Mexico frequently and gain inspiration for their food and drinks menu with each visit.

"We're not just a typical Mexican restaurant, we wanted to do a Mexican restaurant with a little twist,” said Haro, who was formerly a patient care coordinator before leaping into the restaurant business. “We wanted to bring our culture, like the art, the luchadores, the alebrijes that’s from Mexico. We wanted to have the art, the food and of course the mezcal that is getting to be well known in some of the parts of the United States.”

In fact, she said the building’s landlord reached out to them and invited them to rent the space, which is the ground floor of residential lofts. This corner was formerly Conserva, a chef-driven and art-filled restaurant that closed in 2018 after two years. Before that, it was the applauded tasting menu restaurant Torino.

Mezcal’s approach seems to be working for the neighborhood and there are already plans to expand. It's a casual spot that doesn't require reservations, it's colorful and the price point is on par with some of the other hot spots in town. The 110-seat restaurant will grow by another 30 chairs next month when they expand to the empty storefront next door. They're also working on a taco truck.

Since it's in the name, let's start with the bar. Mezcal is an agave-based spirit that's a bit stronger and smokier-tasting than tequila. As Haro said, it's grown in popularity in Metro Detroit over the past few years. When I saw a restaurant called "Mezcal" was coming to hip Ferndale it made perfect sense to me.

For margaritas, you have a choice between the house or premium, $10 or $15, depending on the quality of spirit. Each comes with your choice of tequila or mezcal. Choose the latter for that stronger, smoky flavor. The spicy paloma is no joke and will bite you if you sip it off guard. For something with less citrus and heat, try the Oaxacan old fashioned made with both mezcal and tequila, plus bitters and sweetened with agave.

If you want to experience more of the complexities and subtleties of different kinds of mezcal, order a flight. The restaurant has four price points, each offering three spirits along with seasonal fruit and your choice of smoky worm salt or Tajin, the orange seasoning with salt, chili peppers and lime.

I tried something from just about every section of the food menu, and the birria tacos and chicken tinga tostada were the standouts. Each were packed with flavor, texture and juicy, well-seasoned protein.

I’ve had some fantastic birria since the Jalisco dish has gained popularity on Mexican menus across Metro Detroit, and Mezcal has some of the best. When ordered as a single taco the birria isn’t served with consommé to dip it in, but it was so juicy and flavorful it didn’t need it, honestly. The creamy, melted mozzarella emerging from the sides of the taco was an added bonus.

Mezcal's menu offers 11 house tacos plus basic street tacos with cilantro and onion and your choice of meat. Of the specialty tacos, the birria was my favorite and I'll go back and get the three-taco combo of just those (the combo does come with consommé). I would also recommend the fish taco with crispy fried tilapia, pink pickled onion, bright green avocado slices and a creamy chipotle sauce on a flour tortilla, and the Mezcal taco with short rib and a pineapple sauce.

The house taco list also has options for vegetarians, vegans and even a keto taco with a cheese shell.

As we're seeing more often, chips and salsa are not free. Get the "chips trio" with decent salsa, guacamole that's on the brighter side rather than creamy and a warm, satisfying queso dip. The chips are not overly fried or salted, and are a little on the thin side.

The chicken tinga tostada is its own section of the menu, and it’s lovely. When served, the aroma of the large fried corn tortilla makes you want to dig in. It’s topped with refried beans, which anchor the juicy, shredded chipotle chicken and the chopped iceberg lettuce, sour cream and cotija cheese give it a blast of crisp freshness. They’re only $4; order two of these for a banging lunch under $10.

Another dish that stood out to me was the Mezcal salad. It's got a little bit of mixed greens and a lot of toppings, including your choice of grilled chicken or asada — the meat comes on the salad cold, which is fine, but worth noting in case you were expecting a piping hot protein — plus sliced grape tomatoes, banana pepper rings, pineapple, carrots, red onion, cotija cheese and a flavorful but not spicy jalapeño dressing. The colorful combination of strong flavors confused me at first and I was kind of skeptical. The more I ate it, however, the more I enjoyed its piquancy.

For a sweet finish, the house-made flan is a light and fluffy custard dish with caramel and a strawberry drizzle.

In addition to expanding physically, Haro says Mezcal will start hosting more monthly events like Mexican pop singers, possibly bingo and drag queen shows. How very Ferndale.

