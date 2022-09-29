Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week starts Friday. Here's what you need to know

We're right in the middle of National Hispanic Heritage Month, and in Motown, Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week is kicking off Friday.

The 10-day dining promotion aims to shine a light on 20 independently owned Latin American restaurants specifically in southwest Detroit. There will also be a food truck rally at Batch Brewing Company in Corktown on Monday with tacos galore.

What's unique about this event is that each restaurant will prepare a "heritage dish" that means something special to the owners or chefs at each spot. The featured entree will be on the menu exclusively during SWDRW. For example, at popular Mexican restaurant Taqueria Lupita's, the kitchen will be presenting mole rojo, a traditional slow-cooked sauce made from toasted chilies that will be served with chicken, rice and beans.

"It's a really complicated, complex dish," said Valeria Lopez, a manager at Lupita's and daughter of the owners. "We don't make it often. I think it's a dish that reminds me of home back in Mexico. I know everyone makes it differently and I think we make it special."

Other menu items exclusive to Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week are fried halal chicken and waffles at Venezuelan restaurant El Rey de las Arepas, creole meatballs with rice and beans at Dominican spot Asty Time and guisadillas —corn tortillas dipped in guisado de res gravy and filled with cheese, shredded guisado de res, cilantro, onion and a spicy house-made sauce — from El Rancho Mexican Restaurant.

Lopez said she thinks Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week is a good opportunity to raise awareness for Hispanic businesses in Detroit and reach new customers.

One of the event's co-organizers, Juan Carlos Dueweke-Perez, said he wants people to stop calling southwest Detroit merely "Mexicantown."

"Start exploring some of the restaurants that are from Central America and South America," he says, adding that he sees the goal of the event as breaking down barriers between cultures.

"Growing up undocumented in a majority Black city, where there's a lot of folks that are from Bangladesh or India or from Lebanon or other places ... not just in the way of seeing so much diversity, but I just think there's a lot of similarities ... we're so much alike."

Dueweke-Perez says he hopes to organize a Banglatown Restaurant Week in May, using this event as somewhat of a template. For any restaurant week event, he says it's important not just to explore the eateries on the list, but the sweet shops, stores, cafes and non-Latin restaurants, like pizzerias, as well.

This is the third year for the Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week, and the first year it will have a food truck rally as part of the programming.

The rally will have live music, craft beer from Batch and a coffee pop-up with Cafecito Alvarez. From 4-7 p.m., the Wayne County Mobile Health Unit will provide free blood pressure and other health screenings and COVID-19 vaccinations, boosters and testing. Some of the food truck vendors include El Taquito, Taco Fiesta, Taqueria El Rey, Los Dos Amigos and El Parian.

"I think it is hopefully going to be a combination of people in their 20s and 30s, but also people in their 40s and 50s that are from the neighborhood, and from outside the neighborhood," said Dueweke-Perez.

Some of the taco trucks at the food truck rally and the restaurants participating in the 10-day event are cash only. Many offer vegetarian, gluten-free and halal options.

For more details about Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week and Monday's food truck rally, visit swdetroitrestaurantweek.com.

