New Mediterranean restaurant Symposia opens Tuesday in Greektown

The Papas family, longtime Greektown restaurant owners and operators, is debuting a new concept this week inside the Atheneum Suite Hotel and Conference Center.

Symposia will serve a Mediterranean inspired menu featuring Greek, Italian and Spanish dishes from executive chef Elliott Patti.

“The menu for Symposia is a culmination of my culinary experiences,” said Patti in a media alert about the new restaurant. Patti, who trained at Le Cordon Bleu in Los Angeles, has an eclectic background being raised in Hawaii by an Irish mother and Sicilian father. He’s worked at award-winning restaurants all over the globe.

Designed by St. Clair Shores-based Olon Interior, the 65-seat, wine-centric Symposia will serve dishes like Spanish octopus, roasted beet with whipped feta, pickled strawberry and green harissa, Australian lamb chops and Amish half bird.

“Symposia will build on our commitment to preserving the cultural aspects of the area, as well as enhancing the community moving forward,” said Athina Papas in the release. Her family also owns the longstanding Pegasus Taverna.

Starting this week, Symposia, 1000 Brush in Detroit, will be open 5-10 p.m. Tues.-Thurs. and 5-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Reservations are not required but can be made by calling (313) 962-9366.

