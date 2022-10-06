23 private dining areas and small party rooms at Metro Detroit restaurants

Private dining areas, small banquet halls and party rooms at area restaurants are a great way to host or entertain guests while leaving the cooking and cleaning to the professionals.

Whether it be for a family holiday gathering, baby or wedding shower, retirement party or wedding rehearsal dinner, there are plenty of options around Metro Detroit. Private dining is a bit of a luxury, but I'm including a few more affordable options in this list.

WAYNE COUNTY

Highlands: It doesn’t get much more impressive than the view here, more than 70 floors high atop the Renaissance Center. The food and service at Highlands steakhouse are also top notch. Their private dining area overlooks the Detroit River and downtown. The room can seat up to 20, and if your party is 14 or fewer, you can order off their $85-per-person, fixed-price menu. For groups of 15 or larger, you can get selections from a limited menu. There is a minimum that the group must spend. The more casual side of the restaurant, Hearth 71, can also be rented out and booked for up to 45-50 guests for a minimum spend plus a $500 room setup fee. 71st floor of the GM Renaissance Center, downtown Detroit. Visit highlandsdetroit.com to book.

Caucus Club: This hospitality-forward, high-end steakhouse in Detroit’s Penobscot Building has a variety of “executive dining” options that can seat 14-22 guests in a secluded room. There’s also an option to rent out the whole restaurant, or just the bar area that seats 35-40 plus an additional 13 at the bar. 150 W. Congress, Detroit. caucusclubdetroit.com/private-events.

Union Assembly: When you need a private dining space close to the action, look into Union Assembly, just steps from the Fox Theatre, Comerica Park and Little Caesars Arena. The vibe and dress are casual, but the menu goes from bar food to steaks and seafood. They will take reservations for the main dining areas for up to 20 people, but larger groups should request the private room on the upper level. There is a minimum spend. Fill out the form on the website to get started. 2131 Woodward, Detroit. unionjoints.tripleseat.com/party_request/22183.

Prime & Proper: Glitzy Prime & Proper in Capitol Park has a 500-square-foot, 22-seat private dining room for the ultimate upscale steakhouse experience. 1145 Griswold, Detroit. (313) 636-3100 or events@heirloomhospitality.com primepandproperdetroit.com.

The Statler Bistro: Opened in late 2021 in the heart of downtown, this French-American bistro has a private dining area that can seat 36 people. Need a swanky, upscale venue for your small wedding? They'll also rent out the entire restaurant for a party of up to 150. 313 Park, Detroit. statlerdetroit.com.

Ottava Via: A modern Italian favorite in Corktown, Ottava Via has a semi-private cozy area that seats up to 30 people called the Music Room. Guests can enjoy a three-course dinner with pizza, salad, pasta and small plates for a few different price points. There are other party options, too, including renting out the whole patio in warmer months. Reach out to the restaurant’s event coordinator for details. 1400 Michigan, Detroit. ottavaviadetroit.com/eventplanning.

Oak & Reel: Specializing in Italian cuisine and seafood, this newer Detroit spot with rave reviews has a lower-level private dining are that can be booked in full for up to 36, or split into two for smaller groups. Order family-style meals or plated dinners, depending on what the occasion calls for. The restaurant recently opened a cocktail lounge called the Upright on this level, so you and your guests could enjoy a pre-dinner drink or nightcap after your meal. 2921 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit. oakandreel.com/private_events.

Buddy’s Bocce Room: When your budget is more suited for pizza and pop than Champagne and caviar, consider Buddy’s side room at the original location. It can hold up to about 30 people and all-you-can-eat party packages start at a reasonable $12.99 per person. You can also get the full standard menu. 17125 Conant, Detroit. (313) 892-9001.

Polish Village Cafe: This Hamtramck favorite has room above the restaurant that seats up to 60 people. In addition to the $75-$150 room charge, you can choose a plated, family-style meal or get a buffet with meats and sides of your choosing. Smaller groups can also use the room and order off the regular restaurant menu. 2990 Yemans, Hamtramck. polishvillagecafe.us/upstairs.html.

Magdaleno Ristorante: One of the go-to spots for Italian food Downriver, Magdaleno Ristorante has a banquet area that can seat up to 50 guests. There’s no fee to dine in the room so long as there are at least 35 guests. There are a lot of options on the highly customizable menu, including a full bar. Pricing is listed on the website to give you an idea of the cost. The restaurant in general is good for large groups, and hosts an all-you-can-eat brunch on Sundays and a "family feast" on Wednesdays for a fixed price per person. 152 Elm, Wyandotte. (734) 283-8200. magdalenositalian.com/banquet-info/rental-info.

OAKLAND COUNTY

D’Amato’s: This longstanding neighborhood restaurant in downtown Royal Oak has a casual atmosphere and a variety of options for small gatherings including multiple event rooms and a rooftop patio. 222 Sherman, Royal Oak. (248) 584-7400. damatos.com/reservations.

Imaginate: Chef Omar Mitchell's trendy Royal Oak spot has a private dining space that is good for a group of 5-10 people. Guests can do blindfold tastings or he can offer tableside cooking. Their chef's table projection feature that lights up images on the table is going through an update and will be available in the future. 401 S. Lafayette, Royal Oak. (248) 633-8899. imaginaterestaurant.com.

Mare Mediterranean: One of Birmingham’s newer destinations, upscale, seafood-forward spot Mare Mediterranean has three areas for events. The Star Light room is a lounge area that can seat 25 people. The Silver Rock Room is a bit larger and can do up to 35 people, and has audio and visual capabilities for multimedia presentations. For a more intimate dinner, the Wine Cellar Room has a table for 14. Pricing varies. 115 Willits, Birmingham. (248) 940-5525 or maremediterranean@gmail.com to reserve.

Birmingham Pub: Another option in this area, this Joe Vicari Restaurant Group property has two small banquet rooms that can seat 50 or 60 guests (more if the party is standing room). The smaller of the two, which seats 50, also has private bathrooms, a fireplace and audio and video capabilities. Pricing varies. 555 S. Old Woodward, Birmingham. thebirminghampub.com/private-events.

Hazel's: Also in the neighborhood but a touch more casual and flexible, Hazel’s has a few options and spaces that can fit a table of 10 up to a party of 175. Three-course dinner packages start at $35 per person, and three-course dinner packages with drinks range $55-$75 per person. 1 Peabody, Birmingham. eatathazels.com/private-dining.

Camp Ticonderoga: Outfitted like a rustic lodge, this all-purpose restaurant has room for your business meeting or bridal shower. They can do plated lunches or dinners, or a buffet. For example, if you have a party of at least 25 people, get a brunch buffet for $16 per adult that includes scrambled eggs, Grand Marnier French toast, potatoes, bacon or sausage, fruit, muffins and soft drinks. 5725 Rochester, Troy. (248) 828-2825. campticonderoga.com/special-events.

MACOMB COUNTY

Charlie's Restaurant: Casual and easygoing, this neighborhood spot has a side room that can seat around 60 people. The menu has comfort classics like baked meatloaf, roast beef, barbecue ribs, pork chops, lasagna and spinach pie, plus beer and wine. 22315 Harper, St. Clair Shores. (586) 285-5381.

Fishbone's Rhythm Kitchen Cafe: A large New Orleans-style restaurant on St. Clair Shores' Nautical Mile strip, Fishbone's has a lot of room. They specialize in Cajun dishes and also have seafood, steaks and sushi. In addition to the main dining and bar areas, there's a side room with larger tables. Groups of five or six can also request the circular, private dining nooks near the front of the restaurant. Call for options and availability. 23722 Jefferson, St. Clair Shores. (586) 498-3000.

Firenze Restaurant & Pizzeria: An old-school, family-friendly restaurant with a party room off to the side for 60 or more people. Open since 1964, it’s a very casual spot with easy parking and a big menu with American and Italian favorites. 11028 E. 10 Mile, Warren. (586) 757-5400.

Filippa’s: One of the things this Italian restaurant is known for is its events and banquet options. It offers a variety of spaces that can seat 25 people, up to 130, including a terrace and patio. There is a minimum spend and a service staff fee, plus other requirements. The house specialties are pasta, chicken, veal, steaks and they also do brunch. 45125 Mound, Shelby Township. (586) 254-1311. filippas.com/banquets-catering.

Aspen Restaurant: A casual gathering place with two private rooms, one that seats up to 100 and a smaller one for 40. Choose the menu that fits best for your family, from salads and sandwiches to a pizza buffet to a full, three-course dinner. 20333 Hall, Macomb. (586) 226-8838. aspenonhall.com/banquets-catering.

Rocky’s Ristorante: With easy parking, house-made pizza and pastas, and a full bar, Rocky’s is an easy choice for a casual gathering. Their private room seats up to 80 people. 50750 Romeo Plank Road, Macomb. (586) 228-1400. rockysristorante.com.

Bath City Bistro: Specializing in in regional cuisine and pub grub like the Michigan cherry salad, sauteed perch and Sanders hot fudge cream puff, this Mount Clemens destination also has customizable party spaces with or without feather bowling lanes. 75 Macomb Place, Mount Clemens. (586) 469-0917 or louise@hannaventures.com. bathcitybistro.com/reservations.

More:9 bars and restaurants that opened in September in Metro Detroit, and 5 that closed

More:Theatre restaurant guide: Where to eat before the show in Detroit

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens