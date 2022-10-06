Dining calendar: Wine dinners, a soup festival and more fall fun

Food and dining events

Vegan Portuguese Dinner Party at Frame: For one night only, chef Suzy Silvestre is cooking an authentic Portuguese meal featuring couvert (bread, cheese and olives), caldo verde (Portuguese green soup), croquettes, alcatra (beef stew) and queijada, a cheese dessert. Single cocktails or drink pairing packages are offered for an extra charge. Indoor and outdoor seating available. 4 and 7 p.m. Sun. $70 per person plus taxes and fees. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/experience/portuguese-vegan-dinner-party-suzy-silvestre.

USA vs. Italy Wine Dinner at Rugby Grille: Enjoy a luxurious five-course meal with two wine pairings for each, one from a domestic winery and another from Italy. The main course is seared wagyu New York strip steak with green peppercorn and wild mushrooms in shortbread, served with Il Poggione Brunello di Montalcino from Tuscany and the Mascot Cabernet Sauvignon from Napa Valley. Alicia Janutol from Great Lakes Wine and Spirits is the special guest. 6 p.m. Oct. 19. $175 per person. 100 Townsend, Birmingham. rugbygrille.com/whats-happening/usavsitalywinedinner.

Cider in the City at Beacon Park: Get into the season with hot apple cider, horse-drawn hayrides, pumpkins, caramel apples, games, crafts and more courtesy of Blake’s Farm. 1-5 p.m. Oct. 15-16 and 22-23. Free admission. 1903 Grand River, Detroit. Dtebeaconpark.com.

Detroit Fall Beer Festival at Eastern Market: The 13th annual Detroit Fall Beer Festival from the Michigan Brewers Guild is one of the largest beer tastings in the state. In addition to local beer and other craft beverages, the fall event has food from Detroit restaurants and local bands. Tickets include 15 drink tokens, each good for a 3-ounce sample of beer. Additional tokens can be purchased at the fest. 1-6 p.m. Oct. 22. $55 in advance, $65 day of (if not sold out). 21 and older only. Eastern Market, Detroit. mibeer.com/Events/detroit-fall-beer-festival.

St. Florian Parish Polish Soup Festival: Head to this Hamtramck church’s soup festival for a huge variety of Polish soup, plus other Polish cuisine, traditional folk dancers and live polka music. There’s also a cash bar. 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 23. 2626 Poland, Hamtramck. (313) 871-2778. Stflorianparish.org.

Food and dining news

Geode Blend at Daxton Hotel: Birmingham’s Daxton Hotel has teamed up with Michigan-based Hyperion Coffee Co. to develop the “Geode Blend.” Named after the geodesic dome in the Daxton’s bar area, the beans are sourced from Guatemala and Ethiopia and processed through a natural and washed cycle. This unique blend is available at Madam restaurant and throughout the hotel. 298 S. Old Woodward, Birmingham. (248) 283-4200. daxtonhotel.com.

Traverse City Whiskey Co. sells Cherry Whiskeyfest Kits: The Cherry Whiskeyfest is Thursday evening at Traverse City Whiskey Co.’s Traverse City Stillhouse, but you can celebrate later this fall on your own with their mail-order kit. Perfect for gift-giving, the package includes 200-milliliter bottles of Barrel Proof Cherry and American Cherry Edition whiskeys, a jar of TCWC’s premium cocktail cherries, a branded tasting glass and golf balls, all for $85. Order at tcwhiskey.com/product/cherry-whiskey-fest-kit.

Buddy’s launches “All-Corner” pizza: If you just love a corner slice of Detroit-style pizza, Buddy’s has a new product for you. The All-Corner 8-Square pizza is just what it sounds like: an 8-slice pizza and every piece is a corner piece. It is available for a limited time at all Buddy’s Pizza locations for $22.99 plus $2 per topping, which is a discount from ordering two small four-corner pizzas. Buddyspizza.com.

Melody Baetens