Redford bakery's new facility opens doors for e-commerce growth

A 73-year-old local business is surviving and thriving by offering traditional, quality foods using modern-day technology and business savvy.

During the first year of a pandemic that was a death knell for many small businesses, Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery closed its retail location in Redford and transitioned to online and curbside ordering for their local customers. As the world changed before their eyes over the past few years, third-generation owner Megan Ackroyd and her partner Joe Hakim knew the only way for the family biz to survive was to evolve with it and put both feet fully into the ecommerce arm of the Ackroyd's.

That meant closing up shop at 25566 Five Mile, which sold haggis, meat pies, black pudding and other Scottish treats since Ackroyd's grandfather Al Ackroyd and his brother Silas opened it in 1949.

"Our in-store business was declining. We saw the writing on the wall and then when COVID hit in March 2020 all of the sudden we were able to get people food in California faster than their local grocery store was because grocery stores were overwhelmed," said Hakim, adding that they agonized over the decision to close the store. "So they were ordering from us ... they’d order on a Monday, they’d get their food on a Thursday. That’s nothing against local business, no one was set up for it. We were set up for it."

While the recipe for the beef bangers stayed the same, the way the world buys things did not. Now, Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery is a fully e-commerce business, pulling in more than $1 million in yearly sales of scones, sausage rolls, Aberdeen butteries, clotted cream and other specialties. While they'd get just a handful of customers walking into retail store some days, during the busy months — Thanksgiving through Easter — they would send out 150-200 packages daily.

One million in sales for pastries, Scotch eggs and meat pies may seem like a lot, and in terms of small food businesses, they’re a big fish in a tiny pond. As part of the greater e-commerce pool, however, Ackroyd’s is still very small. Bigger things are on the way, though.

They'll start selling shortbread on Amazon this year and could begin shipping to Canada as soon as 2023. They also want to ramp up their wholesale operation of shortbreads and Aberdeen butteries, also called rowies, which are handmade pastries similar to croissants.

"When you have an option to sell in 20 stores, there’s that many more people that close to your product. So that’s the goal, is to be able to be in retail wholesale and food service wholesale as well," said Ackroyd, adding that they're also working on their USDA licensing so they can sell their meat products at wholesale, something they could never do in their former space. "We’ve had to turn away, I would say easily, half a million dollars in business over the years when it comes to requests for sausage rolls, meat pies ... restaurants want to buy them, pubs want to buy them, Scottish societies want to buy them and serve them."

Ackroyd, Hakim and the rest of the team left the rented building on Five Mile over the summer, and moved into a 7,500-square-foot building nearly three times the size about two and a half miles away, but still in Redford. This was made possible in part by a Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development grant for $50,000.

The spacious new headquarters has room for new, efficient equipment that will allow the 10-person team to make more products faster and easier. The facility has an imported machine just for pressing pie crusts, a 40-gallon jacket steamer and a huge oven that can bake 48 pans of pastry at once.

Now, instead of someone driving up to the store, walking in and choosing from whatever was on the shelves like they did for seven decades, their customers may click on a Google ad that takes them to ackroydsbakery.com where they purchase something that’s not even baked yet.

“It’s a transition that takes a lot of moving parts to do. This space is going to allow us to produce more, to hold more, to be more … customers can expect everything to be in stock on a more regular basis,” said Hakim.

Part of Ackroyd's success is offering items that you can't get from many other places, both things they bake and groceries like condiments and snacks that they import and sell in the United States. They also keep up on food trends that are new to Scottish culture, like the modern macaroni and cheese pies.

"When we went to Scotland in 2014 we saw them there and we thought, oh yeah ... why have we not thought to do this," she said. "The chicken curry pie also came out of that trip ... Indian food is everywhere."

They also sell items that aren't Scottish at all, like a spinach and cheese pie and a pastry hand pie filled with the ingredients of a coney dog.

"We saw a market for vegetarian options and I'm half Lebanese and I grew up eating spinach pie so we developed ... a spanakopita kind of fusion thing," said Hakim. "The coney hand pie came out of a tradition that (Megan's dad) Allan would do on Tigers Opening Day for the staff. One day I was in the kitchen and I said, 'let's throw this in a hand pie.' "

Allan Ackroyd, who ran the bakery for years and still works there, is excited for the future of the business. He said his father dreamed about doing something like this in the 1960s but it never happened.

"We had to take the next step forward," he said. "Retail business was on its way down and so this is a great way (to continue), plus it gives Megan opportunities for the future."

Visit ackroydsbakery.com to order for delivery or pickup at the warehouse, 25137 Plymouth in Redford Charter Township. Call (313) 532-1181 to order by phone.

