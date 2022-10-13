Dining calendar: Neighborhood food fests, seasonal fun and more

Seasonal offerings at Prince Valley Market: Through the month of October, this neighborhood grocery and specialty market will offer seasonal favorites such as pumpkin empanadas and pumpkin muffins. Prince Valley, which has a popular grab-and-go prepared foods selection and a full bakery, will also have a Day of the Dead ofrenda that customers are invited to contribute to. “Our customers are like family, and this is how you remember and celebrate family,” said store owner Joe Gappy. 5931 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 898-9717. princevalleymarket.com.

Live music at Three Cats: Eclectic and fun restaurant Three Cats will host live music Thursday nights. Hear Jackie Pappas on Oct. 13, Mark Broadwell on Oct. 20 and the Kate Hinote Trio on Oct. 27. Music starts at 6 p.m. Free admission. 116 W. 14 Mile, Clawson. (248) 288-4858.

Pig & Whiskey in downtown Ferndale: The 12th annual spirits and barbecue celebration Pig & Whiskey returns with food from award-winning barbecue restaurants, food trucks and caterers, plus some non-barbecue offerings. There will also be a variety of bourbon, Scotch and other spirits to sip alone or enjoy in a cocktail, plus live music and DIY vendors. 6 p.m.-midnight Fri., noon-midnight Sat. and noon-11 p.m. Sun. Free admission. Woodward at E. Troy, Ferndale. Facebook.com/pigandwhiskey.

Burgess Street Food Festival at Etheldra Mae Williams Park: Enjoy cuisine from 12 food vendors. Included will be the return of Detroit’s Dot and Etta’s Shrimp Hut and Chef Greg’s Soul-in-the-Wall’s famous Boogaloo Wonderland sandwich. The family-friendly party is also a classic car show. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Free admission. Burgess between Lyndon and Acadia, Detroit. www.WilliamsPark.org/menu.

The Kamayan Table: A Filipino Dinner Party with Sarap Detroit at Frame: Celebrate Filipino American History Month by joining chefs Dorothy Hernandez and Jake Williams as they dish out a feast featuring lumpia Shanghai, chicken adobo, whole fried trout, lechon kawali (pork belly), wood-fired seasonal vegetables and more. The experience is made for tables of four. Room remains for the 8:30 p.m. Sat. and 6 p.m. Sun. seatings. $65 per person plus taxes and fees. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/experience/the-kamayan-table-a-filipino-dinner-party-with-sarap-detroit.

Pumpkins and Pints at Bobcat Bonnie’s: Get into the Halloween spirit at all Bobcat Bonnie’s locations. One price gets you a pumpkin to carve, tools, candy and a draft beer. 6-9 p.m. Oct. 20. $15 per person. Bobcatbonnies.com for locations.

Uncork for a Cure at M1 Concourse: An annual fundraiser for breast cancer research, Uncork for a Cure returns for its seventh year with award-winning chefs, wine, music, art, cars and more. Sample food from Detroit restaurants Bar Pigalle, Barda, Basan, Oak & Reel and more. Wines are chosen and paired by master sommelier Madeline Triffon of Plum Market. Oct. 22. Tickets are $375 per person and go on sale Thursday. 1 Concourse, Pontiac. dynamifoundation.org/uncork-for-a-cure.

Viet/Korean BBQ night with Miss Kim and MeMang: Chef Ji Hye Kim of Miss Kim in Ann Arbor will team up with MeMang and Flint Social Club chef Tony Vu for a night of Korean and Vietnamese barbecue dishes. Proceeds benefit the Flint Social Club, which aims to solve the problem of access and representation in the Flint food community. 6:30 p.m. Nov. 1. $75 for vegan or omnivore menu, $120 with drink pairings. 415 N. Fifth, Ann Arbor. eventbrite.com/e/mamangflint-social-club-dinner-vietnamese-x-korean-barbecue-mash-up-tickets-433158096527.

Melody Baetens