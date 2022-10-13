Michelin's New York 2022 Young Chef award winner is a native Detroiter

The ultra-prestigious Michelin Dining Guide released its list of New York City awards this month, and two honors went to a Brooklyn chef and restaurant owner that has strong ties to Detroit.

Chef Charlie Mitchell of Brooklyn Heights' Clover Hill restaurant was named the Michelin Guide NY 2022 Young Chef Award Winner. The 30-seat contemporary spot also earned a Michelin star, a high honor considering it opened just this year.

Mitchell "cooks with irresistible suaveness and confidence, making the most out of top-rate ingredients, delicious sauces and thoughtful combinations," the guide reports. The French guide is published for select areas around the world, and only a few in the United States, including New York City and California.

"I was surprised ... like it wasn't real," Mitchell, 30, said about getting the award. "I was just very surprised and humbled."

Mitchell, a native of Detroit's west side who spent his teenage years Southfield, worked at Forest in Birmingham for about three years. He was there in 2015 when the restaurant changed hands from chef Brian Polcyn to the current owner Samy Eid who brought in executive chef Nick Janutol. Mitchell said he took much of what he learned working there with him to New York.

"During that time I was sous-chef," he said. "At that time Nick was fresh out of fine dining, he had just left Chicago and he had popped up in Detroit ... for that opening crew that we had, he really ran that place like a fine dining restaurant. He gave me all of my foundations like how to work in a more classic kitchen. We did a lot of classic Italian and a lot of classic French food and he just taught us out to behave in fine dining kitchens."

Mitchell said when he arrived in New York up to work in 2016, he was ready because of what he learned from Janutol. He was able to get jobs at some of the top destinations in town, including the nationally known Eleven Madison Park.

"I showed up here into these intense kitchens and I already knew how to be clean, say 'yes chef,' move fast ... so I think that helped my transition the most," he said.

Mitchell said since he left Metro Detroit not a year has gone by that he hasn't chatted with someone or entertained the idea of coming back to his hometown to open a restaurant, but nothing has worked in his favor. He left town with certain goals in mind for his career, he said. Still, he says "maybe" to coming home to open a restaurant in the future.

"It depends on the perfect deal. I have a girlfriend now who is from New York so I think now it's even a tougher sell. I'm not against it," he said, noting he's in an ideal situation at Clover Hill being executive chef and owner and he would only want to do those types of deals in the future. "I think COVID changed our industry a lot and I think that chefs understood how valuable we were."

