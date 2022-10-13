Should a restaurant have a 'no kids' policy?

Children are adorable. Children are the future. But is there a place for them in every restaurant?

No. And some places are happy to spell this out.

While I can't say I've ever had a restaurant experience ruined by a kid merely being in the restaurant, it has made for some memorable moments, like the time a grade-schooler marched laps around the dining room of a popular chain restaurant I was dining in, with no one making an effort to stop her. Distracting, yes — hilarious, yes — but was it worth getting upset about? Not in that particular family restaurant, no.

Dearborn hot spot M Cantina recently used a bad online review as an opportunity to remind customers of their adults-only policy.

"Children under 18 are not permitted at M Cantina. We state this clearly on our website and hope to spread the word so there is no confusion," reads a post on Facebook, responding to a review that called out their "stupid policy." "We specialize in experiential dining and our goal is to create an unforgettable experience for our customers."

The restaurant's co-owner Heidi Merino said they have seen a lot of support from customers who enjoy a child-free dining experience, but "like with anything, you can't please 100% of people all the time." She said an unexpected thing happened recently when a family came in and were upset they couldn't be seated with their child.

"They were furious ... but they left, and about 20 minutes later they called back and asked if their reservation would still be available," said Merino. "By the end of the night they were sitting side by side, holding hands, kissing and thanking us profusely because they hadn't had a date night in seven years."

Like M Cantina, which specializes in chef-driven Mexican cuisine and cocktails, Maya Cocina Mexicana in Livonia has a similar policy. The contemporary restaurant allows no one under 18 to sit in the bar area, and requests that all guests in the main dining room be 13 or older, "due to the size and intimate nature of the restaurant."

Some restaurants say “no kids” with an open policy, like these two businesses. Then there are places that are more like bars than they are restaurants and prefer to keep their patrons above age, like laid-back Brooks Brewing in Shelby Township and Ferndale and Barcade in Midtown Detroit, which is full of arcade and pinball machines. While they are all about care-free fun, you have to be 21 to have a seat.

Others are more coded about it.

If a restaurant has no kids menu, no changing tables in the restrooms and no high chairs or booster seats, then guess what? The owners don’t want to cater to parents. Restaurants with only bar seating and high-top tables further drive that point home (and gives the impression that those with certain health conditions are also not welcome).

While laws require restaurants to make their spaces accessible to people with all kinds of physical abilities, there’s no statute requiring them to let in minors.

If a restaurant is willing to turn away business of any kind over this policy, they must have a good reason for it. They know what is best for their business. More power to them.

Now, I’d like to ask the parents reading this a question. What area restaurants have the best kids menus or kids experiences? I’m not talking about a plastic ball pits, chicken nuggets and fries. Where can a kiddo get a good-tasting meal that’s somewhat interesting and nutritious? Drop me a line.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens