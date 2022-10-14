Lafayette Coney Island to reopen Saturday after health department shutdown

More than five weeks after being shut down by the Detroit Health Department because of rodents, famed Lafayette Coney Island is set to reopen Saturday.

A team of Detroit Health Department employees were on site at the 98-year-old restaurant Friday afternoon conducting an inspection.

Chief Public Health Officer for the city of Detroit Denise Fair Razo confirmed to The Detroit News that Lafayette would be reopening Saturday morning. She said the change at the restaurant is "night and day" now, compared to how it was when it shut down on Sept. 7.

"Everything that we asked them to fix they completed ... they patched up the holes, the restaurant is nice and clean and they had passed the inspection," she said. "Now it's really up to them to make sure that they maintain the cleanliness of the restaurant. I think they learned their lesson this time."

Fair Razo said that Detroiters and fans of Lafayette Coney Island should feel safe eating there. She herself plans to come by Saturday for lunch.

"I'm actually going to come by for a coney dog. I'm actually really excited," she said.

